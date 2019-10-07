Xiaomi sells 53 lakh devices during festive sale

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Saturday announced that it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 53 lakh devices during the festive season sale period -- 525 devices every minute -- in India.



"This festive season has been astounding for Xiaomi and we are thrilled that over 5.3 million people decided to celebrate along with us. Every year, we try to make it more joyous for our consumers by offering newer products and attractive offers," Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.



The company sold over 38 lakh smartphones in India during the same period, with the Redmi Note 7 becoming the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart. Xiaomi was also the best-selling smartphone brand on Amazon.



Xiaomi device comprises smartphones, Mi TVs, Mi Band(s), Mi power banks, Mi earphones and other Mi Ecosystem devices and accessory products that were sold across mi.com and partner platforms.



Last year, Xiaomi sold over 25 lakh smartphones during the same period and witnessed over 50 per cent growth (year-on-year).