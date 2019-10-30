World Startup Expo Fueling the

Bengaluru, Oct 30, 2019: World Startup Expo is all set to take place on 14th - 15th Nov 2019 at Sheraton Grand Brigade Gateway. The expo is known to be one of the biggest startup events and conceptualized by Cocoon ventures one of the well-known venture capital firms from UAE.

According to Rahul Bharadwaj, CEO of Cocoon Ventures,” World Startup Expo is a comprehensive two-day conference and expo to support and nurture the startup ecosystem in Asia. With India leading as the third largest startup ecosystem after USA and China. It's the need of the hour to support the growth of startups in the region. The expo is bringing together top Startups, govt agencies, investors, corporate, professionals, embassies, students, support organizations, VCs, Angel investors across various sectors across Asia.”

The conference will be inaugurated by the chief guest of the event - Dr.Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is also the Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Science & Technology in the Government of Karnataka. He is also a Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing BJP from Malleshwaram constituency, Bangalore, Karnataka.

This year’s conference has a fresh theme, a fresh perspective and a powerful list of speakers. Some of the international speakers includes; Adam Franklin, CEO of Blue wire Media and Author of “Web Marketing that Works”; Dani Hart, CEO of Growth Gal and Former Head of Growth at Growth Hackers; Janna Bastow, CEO of Prodpad; James Mayes, CEO of Mind The Product, Yulia Aslamova, Country Marketing Head (India), SEMrush; Achint Setia, Vice President Marketing, Myntra and many more.

In addition to the conference, the regional finale of Startup World Cup by Pegasus tech ventures will also be held in conjunction with the conference, judged by the top VCs in the region namely Brandcapital, Blume Ventures, Unicorn India Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Cocoon Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures. The winner gets a chance of getting US$1 Million funding in the finals that is taking place in San Francisco in May 2020.