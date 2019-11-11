Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate Review

If you are looking for a program that can easily download and convert videos, we present the review of Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate or commonly called Wondershare UniConverter. It is software available for both Windows and MacOS operating systems that, in addition to conversion, also offer other very useful tools. Some examples are output files to burn a CD / DVD, GIF creation, screen recording and much more. We focus attention, however, on video conversion trying to understand all the secrets.

Video conversion in any format:

Let's look at the conversion of videos in any format first. You can convert MP4 to MOV easily. Just click on the "add" button on the left of the appropriate screen to load the file you need from your library. Videos can be uploaded from a PC, smartphone or video camera. It does not matter whether it is a single file or an entire folder, from the menu on the right we will then choose the type of output that we need for conversion.

The extra gear offered by Wondershare is the possibility to choose the target format for the smartphones that interest us (both Apple and Android), selecting the device's brand and model. In addition, you can choose an option preset for output on social networks and you can convert multiple videos at the same time.

Important thing: Although not a professional video editing tool, Wondershare still gives way to edit videos before conversion: cropping, adjusting and applying effects are its tools. All the files we convert, single or in bulk, will be grouped in the top section "converted": here you can see where they have been allocated in the PC or change the destination folder.

Download and transfer the converted files:

If the files you have just converted must be transferred to an external hard drive, or to an iOS or Android device instead of using them on your PC, you can select the "transfer" menu. Just follow connect the device to the USB port and follow the instructions for recognition on Wondershare.

The program also allows downloading of videos from the internet, a very useful tool in this all-in-one suite. To do this is simple, just copy the URL of the video and copy it to the "add URL" section on Wondershare. Starting the download, the software will also give you the options of the format in which to download the video and possibly also the subtitles. Once finished, we will be able to transfer the videos to an external device.

Toolbox: really useful multimedia tools and assistant:

In this section of the menu we will be able to find excellent tools that increase the quality of the Wondershare all-in-one offer. Here is the "record screen" option we mentioned above, with which we can capture what we see in a video. Just choose the portion of the screen box that we want to capture and make "rec". A function that can be extremely useful if we can't download a streaming video (because it's protected at the source). Once the recording has started, a cinema-style countdown will start and then we will be able to check the process in real time. When you are satisfied, close the rectangle by stopping the recording: at this point the folder where the video just made is contained will open directly.