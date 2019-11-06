Will Practo's Measure Create Health Awareness in NCR?

With pollution levels reaching alarming levels in the National Capital Region, people are facing various health concerns ranging from mild fever, cough and cold to severe discomfort and infections.



Practo Health Insights on Wednesday announced free online consultation with qualified doctors to ensure prompt medical attention to pollution-stricken Delhi-NCR.



Practo's initiative is aimed at making Delhiites more proactive about their health and ensuring that no symptom goes undiagnosed.



Operating on the principle of early diagnosis that can lead to better health outcomes, Delhites can use this service 24/7 to get in touch with a qualified doctor instantly, anytime of the day.



The service will be available for free till November 15, 2019 on Practo app and website.



"We have made quality doctors available for patients in Delhi over the last week to help people get timely medical assistance," said Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo.



"We've made online consultations with quality doctors available for free for all Delhites; this would help ensure that patients get a qualified medical opinion and correct line of treatment, without any travel or extra cost," Kuruvilla added.



Practo insights also revealed a 19 per cent increase in online doctor consultations since last week.



It has also been observed that patients tend to delay their first medical interaction until the condition becomes critical.