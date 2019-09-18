Why are people investing in Pune real-estate?

Property in Pune has got the right kind of interest. The city has swiftly become one of the most excellent places in India to live or even invest in housing real estate. And we take a look at some of the several reasons why.

The IT populace in Pune is not only demanding a superior lifestyle, but also good living. There is a growing interest in flats for sale in Pune. The demand for luxury life is catching up, and that is pressurizing the developer's community to develop from old standards and build novel standards to match the demand. The balanced population is mainly responsible for the change in the mood of the town. The rising inflow of the country's inhabitants into Pune has changed the atmosphere for the real estate world.

Property price trends in Pune

The speedy growth of IT, changing demographics and a huge extent of organized retail characterize Pune's property bazaar. These factors also affect the Pune property market both in terms of size and property category. As per Property price trends by commonfloor, Pune has seen the launch of about 286 projects throughout the year 2018 and 427 upcoming in 2019, out of which 29 percent projects were launched in the west area, 23 percent in east district, followed by 22 percent in South & only 5 percent in the central part of the town.

Presently, the areas priced as:

Chinchwad: 4,930 - 5,908/sq. ft. (+1.59% )

4,930 - 5,908/sq. ft. (+1.59% ) Pimpri Chinchwad: 4,718 - 5,568/sq. ft. (-1.63% )

4,718 - 5,568/sq. ft. (-1.63% ) Hinjewadi: 4,675 - 5,482/sq. ft (0%

4,675 - 5,482/sq. ft (0% Warje: 5,822 - 6,588/sq. ft (-3.36% )

5,822 - 6,588/sq. ft (-3.36% ) Warje Malwadi 5,100 - 5,950/sq. ft. (+ 5.65%)

There are many real estate projects in Pune present flats in all the areas of Pune, so you can select the location as per your ease. They always focus on most excellent construction with the best location and always think from an eye of client; here one can find 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk, and many more at a reasonable cost and installments.

Common Features in Flats

Good and Enough water supply

Lift service with backup in case of a power cut

Good schools, colleges, malls, and ATM

Real estate in Pune has developed by leaps and bounds over the previous decade. As with some other city in the nation, it is the Information Technology boom that gotten the real estate industry a real shot in the arm. Before the IT uprising, this city played second fiddle to Mumbai which is the business capital of the nation. This is no longer the case. Real estate in Pune has apprehended its own against the cities like Mumbai. In fact, while the market in Mumbai has turn out to be rather pricey and sluggish, Pune is still developing and has all the makings of becoming an excellent real estate destination.

Employment Opportunities

The number of multinationals in Pune is frequently on the rise, boosting the city's employment rates. More service means more real estate demand. And this works in versatile ways.

In Pune, the boost in the employment level goes with by an increase in income levels as well. This means more requirements on the consumer-driven end, due to the rise in buying power.

On the other hand, more businesses mean they require housing property in Pune to house their workers who originate from outside the town.

