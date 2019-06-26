We are Not Listening to your Conversations: Instagram Head
Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 13:58 Hrs
Facebook-owned photo-sharing service Instagram is neither listening to your private conversations nor reading your posts, its CEO Adam Mosseri has stressed.

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, the Instagram chief said several people have this question why do they see ads on Instagram they have not searched for.

"But we don't look at your messages, we don't listen in on your microphone, doing so would be super problematic for a lot of different reasons. But I recognize you're not gonna really believe me," Mosseri was quoted as saying.

There are two ways that can happen.

"One is dumb luck, which can happen. The second is you might be talking about something because it's top of mind because you've been interacting with that type of content more recently," he told the "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King.

"It's top of mind, maybe it's subconscious and then it bubbles up later. I think this kind of thing happens often in a way that's really subtle," he added.

Mosseri also said that the company is working on a policy for "deepfakes".

"We are not going to make a one-off decision to take a piece of video down just because it's of Mark and Mark happens to run this place. That would be really inappropriate and irresponsible," Mosseri said.

"Deepfakes" are video forgeries that make people appear to be saying things they never did, like the popular forged video of Facebook CEO Zuckerberg that went viral recently.



Source: IANS
