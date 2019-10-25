Watch Apple TV Now on Amazon Fire TV

Starting this Thursday, Amazon Fire TV users in over 60 countries can download and enjoy the Apple TV app.



Users can watch movies, TV shows and channels they purchase from Apple on their Fire TV, the company said in a statement.



The app is available for Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K, in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and India.



Also, from November 1, Apple TV +, home of all-original shows and movies from the world's greatest storytellers, will also be available to subscribers on the Apple TV app on Fire TV.



The Apple TV app is the home of Apple TV+, which will feature a highly anticipated lineup of original shows, movies, and documentaries, including 'The Morning Show,' 'Dickinson,' 'See,' 'For All Mankind' and 'The Elephant Queen.'



Using the Alexa Voice Remote included with every Fire TV or a paired Echo device for far-field voice control, users can easily start watching their favorite shows and movies or discover a new Apple Original from Apple TV+.



Fire TV Basic Edition customers in more than 50 countries will also be able to start using the app this Thursday including Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, and many more.