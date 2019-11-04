Wagon R in 2019: India's Favourite Car Comes All Guns Blazing

The Maruti Wagon R has been one of the top choices for car buyers looking for a practical and convenient hatchback for over two decades. The boxy tallboy design of the previous generation Wagon R was a functional choice aimed at making it more efficient than any other hatchback in the market. Maruti WagonR has evolved with market trends, customer preferences, as well as safety norms.

The recently launched third-gen Wagon R 2019 is built upon its core values of practicality, comfort and has become a stricter all-rounder to give intense competition to its fierce rivals cars.

Maruti with the third-gen WagonR focuses on practicality once again. The carmaker has taken its game to a new height with the Wagon R. The increased footprint has resulted in a spacious cabin and a humongous boot. Topping this, it’s also available with a more powerful engine.

The New WagonR is better armored than ever before and is ready to challenge its rivals. Moreover, the marginal price hike has sweetened the deal further.

The new Wagon R is based on Suzuki's latest Heartect platform. The old design of Wagon R was on the smaller A platform that underpins Suzuki’s line of ‘Kei’ compact hatchbacks for Japan. The new platform offers improved performance in crash tests, a lighter curb weight, enhanced dynamics, and an even roomier cabin.

The third-gen WagonR is winning hearts by the latest version of Suzuki’s Heartect modular platform. The new platform not only makes the hatchback longer but also significantly more extensive as well. Moreover, the increase in size is noticeable in the first glance.

The flat rectangular grille escalates the car’s visual width, and some thoughtful touches such as headlamps are now chunkier than before and are equipped with regular multi-reflector units. Compared to the previous model, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is 56mm longer, a substantial 125mm wider and is 35mm longer in its wheelbase too.

Alloy wheels too are available but as an accessory, and if you look closely, you’ll notice there’s no cladding in the wheel wells. The bonnet shut line is not the tightest, but Maruti says that is a deliberate move to minimize the possibility of damage to the upper portion of the plastic grille in the event of the bonnet being slammed shut.

There’s a bulkier and more rounded-off nose, and elements such as the 'arrow'-shaped headlights and the sporty chin – look good. It’s not slab-sided either. There are a nicely sculpted shoulder line and clearly defined wheel arches, and even the glasshouse is clearly 'in-set' from the base of the car.

Seven attractive color options available:

Superior White

Bakers Chocolate

Breeze Blue

Silky Silver

Passion Red

Glistening Grey

Midnight Blue

With a boot space of 341 liters, the new WagonR is noticeably more spacious than its rivals as well as several cars from higher segments. All thanks to a full and accommodating boot as well as 60:40 split-folding rear seats, the new WagonR is more than convenient for you to go for a long drive along with your friends and family.

The third-gen WagonR comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Maruti likes to call the SmartPlay Studio. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are part of the package, and the system can also use a paired device’s internet to stream online music, access news, and get weather updates. The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR are ergonomically designed to provide greater comfort.

Additional Features include:

Auto gear shift facility for seamless switch between driving modes

Eagle Wings Audio System including digital clock and integrated USB

Dual airbags

Rear cabin lamps

Luggage parcel tray

Larger on the inside, now available with a more powerful engine, better-equipped and better-built, the new Wagon R has a lot to offer. It’s reasonably well-priced too.

