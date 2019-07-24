Uber's New Tools let Riders Check Driver Identity Fraud

To prevent driver identity fraud, ride-hailing giant Uber on Tuesday said it will send in-app reminders and a push notification so that riders can match the license plate, car make and model, and the driver photo with what is provided in the app before getting into the car.



The alert will go live on Tuesday and will progressively roll out nationwide in the days ahead, Uber said.



"Our goal is to make checking your ride before you get in the car synonymous with using Uber, every single time," Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber - India and South Asia, said in a statement.



"This new notification feature will remind people to complete these three steps every time they get in an Uber," Vaish added.



In addition to these steps, you can also ask the driver to confirm your name. Your driver sees your name in his app, and your driver's name is displayed in your app.



To safely exchange names, you can ask, "Who are you here to pick up?"



The advisory further stresses upon not boarding the vehicle if the information in the app does not match up

