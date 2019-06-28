US-listed Chinese Firms Trade Mostly Higher
Friday, 28 June 2019, 13:08 Hrs
17
cmt right
18
Comment Right
28
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




New York - US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Thursday with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of NetEase and TAL Education Group gained 1.87 percent and 1.71 per cent respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks of the index, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Shares of Yum China Holdings declined 0.53 per cent for the day, the only loser in the top 10.

US stocks closed mixed on Thursday as investors digested a batch of key economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.24 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 26,526.58. The S&P 500 was up 11.14 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 2,924.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 57.79 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 7,967.76.

As of Wednesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,757.30, marking a 9.32-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 20.34-per cent gain for the year-to-date returns.



Read More: Oil Prices Rise ahead of OPEC, Allies Meeting
US Economy Remains on Solid Footing, Grows 3.1% in Q1



 

Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.