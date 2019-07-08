US-led Airstrike kills 3 IS Militants in Iraq
Monday, 08 July 2019, 12:19 Hrs
Baghdad - A US-led coalition airstrike killed three Islamic State (IS) militants in the Iraqi province of Kirkuk on Sunday, while a civilian was killed and two others were wounded in attacks in Diyala province.



Acting on intelligence reports from the federal police in Kirkuk, the US-led airstrike was conducted on an IS hideout in the area of Wadi Zghaytoun in the south the city of Kirkuk, some 250 km north of the capital Baghdad, the media office of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement, Xinhua reported.



The airstrike resulted in the destruction of the hideout, the statement added.



Separately in Diyala Province, a civilian was killed when IS militants opened fire on the residents of the village of Mkheisa, some 95 km from Baghdad, Alaa al-Saadi from the provincial police told Xinhua.



Also in the province, two civilians were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion on the edges of the city of Jalawla, some 135 km from Baghdad, al-Saadi said, adding the roadside bomb was apparently planted by IS militants.



Despite repeated military operations in Diyala, some IS militants are still hiding in some rugged areas near the border with Iran, and in the sprawling areas extending from the western part of the province to the Himreen mountain range in the northern part of the province.



Source: IANS
