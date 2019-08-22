U.S. Airlines Group appoints Priya Aiyar as New Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Indian American Priya Aiyar is now in charge of the legal affairs team.

FREMONT, CA: America Airlines Group named Priya Aiyar as senior VP and general counsel. In her new role, Priya will lead the American Airline's Legal Affairs team and, including the organization's corporate governance, securities, legal strategies, and corporate finance.

She will also be responsible for business and commercial litigation, competition and antitrust, compliance, privacy, environmental, employment, and intellectual property issues.

Priya, a Willkie Farr partner, brings over 18 years of government and private sector experience with her. Priya was serving as Acting General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Department of the Treasury as well as Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Priya, with her strategic perspective, integrity, and energy, makes an outstanding lawyer and an excellent intellect. Her unique experience, passion for the law, and demonstrated ability to build and inspire teams, makes her a perfect person to lead the legal strategy and organization over the coming years, said the company press release.

Priya will be replacing Paul Jones, who retired earlier this year. She has served within the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and the Federal Communications Commission. She was also a partner at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, and Evans & Figel PLLC.

She started her legal career as a clerk to Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Justice Stephen Breyer of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Priya acquired a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. She pursued her Masters degree from the University of Oxford and her Bachelor's degree from Harvard University.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group provides customers with 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations. The company offers its services to around 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington.

Read More: Career in Media

Facebook now lets you control data shared with platform