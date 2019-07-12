Twitter Suffers Second Service Disruption in More than One Week
Friday, 12 July 2019, 03:12 Hrs
5
cmt right
2
Comment Right
5
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Twitter Suffers Second Service Disruption in More than One Week


Twitter users on Thursday found themselves unable to log onto the platform as the US social media giant experienced the second service outage in a little over one week.

Twitter has been undergoing some problems since 2:46 p.m. EDT and more users were alerted with a message saying "something is technically wrong" when they tried to log on, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"IS TWITTER DOWN OR IS IT JUST MINE," asked Twitter user mica@kianscloudy in a tweet, which followed with replies from many users who responded with the same problems.

The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.

It was the second time that Twitter reported widespread outages in more than one week after the firm experienced issues with DM delivery and notifications on July 3.

Down Detector, which tracks service interruptions on a variety of sites across the world, posted an increasing number of outage reports since Thursday morning.



Read More News:



Face Recognition Technology a Double-Edged Sword for India



OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.