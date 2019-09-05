Transforming Healthcare with IT - 2019

In 2019, Apollo Hospitals Group brings together the biggest confluence of Patient Safety and Technology experts at the VIII International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) and the IX International Conference of Transforming Healthcare with IT (THIT) to be held at HICC, Hyderabad, India on the 13th and 14th September 2019.

Transforming Healthcare with IT (THIT) is the largest Healthcare & IT-based International conference and trade show in India organized by Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation every year. THIT offers its attendees comprehensive two days of interactive sessions, educational programs, social activities and a trade exhibition showcasing the latest products, technology, services, and industry information. The scientific program features eminent national and international speakers. The audience profile includes decision-makers in the emerging Healthcare IT arena including leading IT companies and leading healthcare institutions. National organizations like the Telemedicine Society of India, Computer Society of India, Indian Medical Association and several Government organizations are endorsing and participating in this event.

We are pleased to share with you that The Telemedicine Society of India (TSI), International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth (iSfTeH), Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) are our supporting partners. Our Knowledge Partners include Indian School of Business (ISB), College of Health Information Executives (CHiME), Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship of IIT Hyderabad (CfHE – IIT Hyderabad), University of Pittsburgh (Joseph M Katz School of Business), Columbia University (School of International and Public Affairs).

We will also have a Digital Transformation Leadership Masterclass on 12th September 2019 hosted by the Apollo – CHiME Academy with faculty for the same coming from CHiME – the USA and Leading Health IT CIOs from the USA.

This year we have confirmations from Shri. K Vijayaraghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana & National Health Authority, Government of India, IT Secretaries from the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Prof. Mark Britnell, Global Chairman & Senior Partner, KPMG, UK, Mr. Russ Branzell, President and CEO, CHiME, Mr. Marc Probst, VP & CIO, Intermountain Healthcare, Utah, Mr. Bruce D. Broussard, President and CEO, Humana, Kentucky USA as some of our esteemed speakers.

Doctors will be awarded 4 CME credit hours for the main events being held on 13th and 14th September 2019.

Link to register: www.transformhealth-it.org

