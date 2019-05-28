Trade talks with US based on mutual respect: China



China has always maintained the position that any trade consultation with the US should be based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.



Kang made the remarks at a press briefing on Monday in response to US President Donald Trump's recent remarks, Xinhua reported.



Trump, who is visiting Japan, said earlier Monday that Washington was not ready to make a trade deal with Beijing.



The U.S. side, including some high-level personnel, has made various comments on China-U.S. trade consultations. On one hand, they say a trade deal will be reached. On the other hand, they say there might be some difficulties in reaching a deal, he said.



"If you review China's remarks in the same period, you will find that our position has always been the same," Lu said, adding that China has always upheld the position that any difference between two countries, including China-U.S. trade disagreements, should be resolved through friendly consultation and negotiation.



Source: IANS