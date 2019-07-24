Trade Mission to India: NJ Propounds Plans to Enhance Business

Governor Murphy will be the first sitting Governor of New Jersey to visit India on official business.

Fremont, CA: The U.S. State of New Jersey, which has one of the largest concentrations of the Indian-American Diaspora, will send a high power delegation to India later this year to invigorate its trade and economic ties with the country.

The announcement was made by Philip Dunton Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, at a formal lunch arranged by the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Plainfield, New Jersey, as a part of its 25th-anniversary celebration.

This is Murphy's second international trade mission, and he is going to be the first New Jersey Governor to visit India on official business. India will be the third country he visited after getting inducted into the position of the governor. He made similar trade visits to Germany and Israel in last October.

Murphy's India visit, scheduled in September is expected to cultivate more foreign investment opportunities in the Garden State and will also help in strengthening the existing economic ties between the nation and the state. The nourishment of the cultural and educational relations between New Jersey and India is also there in the bucket list.

During the seven days trip, the delegation is planning to visit six Indian cities including Delhi, Agra, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmadabad, and Gandhinagar and to hold meetings with the key government and industry leaders, including representatives of the life sciences, technology, clean energy, film and media, and manufacturing sectors there.

India and New Jersey are maintaining strong cultural and economic relations for years. India is New Jersey's second-largest foreign direct investor at present.

Citing the state's already strong economic and cultural ties to India, a very good reason to go there on a trade mission, Murphy said, “Right here in New Jersey, more than anywhere else across the entirety of the United States, Indian culture and heritage is felt more and has a greater impact.” He also revealed his long-time aspiration to transform New Jersey to a state where foreign-direct investment will flow in record numbers, in front of the Indian expatriate community gathered there.

The delegation led by Governor Murphy will be consisted of First Lady Tammy Murphy, Choose New Jersey President and CEO Jose Lozano, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) CEO Tim Sullivan, and other senior administration and selected New Jersey officials.

Throughout the trip, the delegation will manifest New Jersey's innovation ecosystem and highlight why New Jersey is the best place for the international community to do business.

Governor Murphy's trade mission will be crucial for both the parties and will facilitate the betterment of the ties between them.

