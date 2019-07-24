Trade Mission to India: NJ Propounds Plans to Enhance Business
By siliconindia   |   Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 12:03 Hrs
8
cmt right
11
Comment Right
17
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email

Governor Murphy will be the first sitting Governor of New Jersey to visit India on official business.

Fremont, CA: The U.S. State of New Jersey, which has one of the largest concentrations of the Indian-American Diaspora, will send a high power delegation to India later this year to invigorate its trade and economic ties with the country.

The announcement was made by Philip Dunton Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, at a formal lunch arranged by the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Plainfield, New Jersey, as a part of its 25th-anniversary celebration.

This is Murphy's second international trade mission, and he is going to be the first New Jersey Governor to visit India on official business. India will be the third country he visited after getting inducted into the position of the governor. He made similar trade visits to Germany and Israel in last October. 

Murphy's India visit, scheduled in September is expected to cultivate more foreign investment opportunities in the Garden State and will also help in strengthening the existing economic ties between the nation and the state. The nourishment of the cultural and educational relations between New Jersey and India is also there in the bucket list.

During the seven days trip, the delegation is planning to visit six Indian cities including Delhi, Agra, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmadabad, and Gandhinagar and to hold meetings with the key government and industry leaders, including representatives of the life sciences, technology, clean energy, film and media, and manufacturing sectors there.

India and New Jersey are maintaining strong cultural and economic relations for years. India is New Jersey's second-largest foreign direct investor at present.

Citing the state's already strong economic and cultural ties to India, a very good reason to go there on a trade mission, Murphy said, “Right here in New Jersey, more than anywhere else across the entirety of the United States, Indian culture and heritage is felt more and has a greater impact.” He also revealed his long-time aspiration to transform New Jersey to a state where foreign-direct investment will flow in record numbers, in front of the Indian expatriate community gathered there. 

The delegation led by Governor Murphy will be consisted of First Lady Tammy Murphy, Choose New Jersey President and CEO Jose Lozano, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) CEO Tim Sullivan, and other senior administration and selected New Jersey officials.

Throughout the trip, the delegation will manifest New Jersey's innovation ecosystem and highlight why New Jersey is the best place for the international community to do business.

Governor Murphy's trade mission will be crucial for both the parties and will facilitate the betterment of the ties between them.

Read More: Europe braces for another record-breaking heat wave
LinkedIn to migrate workload to Microsoft Azure
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.