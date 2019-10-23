Top Cheapest Cars In India In 2019 - From Iconic Maruti Alto to Hyundai Santro

There are a number of cheapest cars in India that are not only fun to drive but also very friendly to your pocket. By clearly understanding that India is quite a price-sensitive market, automakers have been working on a range of budget cars that enable us to get the best of both worlds – easy handling and maneuverability as well as affordability. From the iconic Maruti Alto to the more modern Hyundai Santro, let’s take a look at our list of cheapest cars in India in 2019, in which the models have been listed with their prices, features, specifications and more.

1. Maruti Alto 800

* Price: Rs 2.94 – 4.14 Lakh (ex-showroom)

It isn’t a new story. The Maruti Alto 800 is an undisputed sales champ in the Indian car markets for quite some time. Its success story is, quite apparently, largely attributed to the cost-effectiveness it has to offer. Over years of existence, the Alto has experienced a bunch of facelifts to catch pace with the increasing competition day by day. In particularly, the 2019 Maruti Alto 800 launched recently gains compliance with the stricter safety norms, marking its huge comeback in the playground.

The current Alto 800 is available with a BS6-spec 0.8-litre three-cylinder petrol engine option that puts out 48 BHP of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a standard 5-speed manual transmission. In particular, the Alto 800 CNG variant added recently is packed with a list of advanced features like injection setup, a microswitch, a dual independent ECU, power steering, manual aircon, electric-operated front windows, etc.

2. Renault Kwid

* Price: Rs 2.76 Lakh – Rs 4.75 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The “micro SUV” from Renault, the Renault Kwid might be a younger player of the lot, but it carves out its name very quickly in the Indian space, especially luring the middle-class family and people with a good taste for adventure. The Kwid hatchback’s most convincing advantages over its rivals should be its masculine design, an AMT option and more importantly, a highly reasonable price tag. The CMF-A platform also supports the low-cost hatchback well while its engines including a 54 BHP/ 72 Nm 0.8-litre engine and a 68 BHP/ 91 Nm 1.0-litre unit mated to an AMT option are amongst the strongest selling points of the vehicle.

3. Maruti WagonR

* Price: Rs 4.34 Lakh – Rs 5.91 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Launched back in 1999, the Maruti WagonR remains an instant hit among the domestic car buyers for many good reasons. Throughout the years, the heat around the WagonR shows no sign of going down. In August 2019, the WagonR is still the most sought-after compact hatch in India, with 11,000 units registered during the month. What makes it so appealing? We can’t deny a strong and rigid build quality derived from the modern Heartect Platform which the WagonR is based on. We also can’t resist the fresh design with a sleek honeycomb matte black grille, cat eye dual-split head lamps along with the floating roof effect. The Wagon R is also feature-rich and how it performs on the go is mind-blowing. Perhaps most importantly, an excellent family carrier like the WagonR looks a lot more enticing with a juicy price sticker, making it one of the best cars at low price in the country.

4. Maruti Alto K10

* Price: Rs 3.65 Lakh – Rs 4.44 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

When it comes to the best cars under 5 lakh, it’s a mistake not to mention the Maruti Alto K10 – the most powerful version of India’s best-selling car Alto. In April 2019, the Maruti Alto K10 gets safety features update, making it comply with the stringent safety norms that translates into a slight premium in terms of price over the previous models. However, customers are showing their willingness to pay more as in the budget-end car market, given the high level of safety, performance and the lucrative price bracket it carries, the Alto K10 is a steal, really.

Unlike the 2019 Alto 800, the new Alto K10 is powered by a peppier 1.0-litre K-series petrol mill tuned for 67 BHP and 90 Nm of torque. Thanks to its lightweight, this engine performs pretty well on the city, not to mention the high fuel efficiency it churns out. Apart from a standard 5-speed manual gearbox, the Alto K10 is available with a 4-speed automatic transmission, adding more to its market appeal.

5. Maruti Celerio

* Price: Rs 4.31 Lakh – Rs 5.48 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

In a market ruled by Maruti Suzuki, it is easy to understand why Maruti cars dominate our best budget cars list. The country’s largest automaker is popular for providing affordable compact hatchbacks, one of which is the Maruti Celerio.

Essentially, the Maruti Celerio was the first affordable automatic car in India when it was introduced a few years ago. The 5-speed automated manual transmission of the Celerio delivers a seamless driving experience, making it quite a good car in the city commutes. The Celerio might be a bit plain in its appearance and that’s the main reason why the compact hatchback could not set the monthly sales chart on fire. Nonetheless, considering the good ride quality and reliability related to Maruti Suzuki vehicles as well as the “tasty” prices, the Celerio totally deserves to be named here.

6. Datsun redi-Go

* Price: Rs 2.8 Lakh – Rs 4.4 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

When compared to its main market rivals like Maruti Suzuki Alto or Renault Kwid, the Datsun redi-GO runabout might be off the pace. But for many people, the entry-level hatch by Datsun is still a good option with an interesting urban personality combined with the spaciousness. In fact, the redi-GO is amongst the most spacious entry-level hatchbacks in India with an ability to accommodate four people comfortably. The AMT option of the Datsun redi-GO even makes it an easier-to-drive car, especially during the stop-and-go traffics. Things people once didn’t like about the hatchback is its poor safety quality. Luckily enough, Datsun India has silently updated the redi-GO with more features earlier this year, enhancing the quotient of comfort and safety of the model.

7. Tata Tiago

* Price: Rs 4.39 Lakh – Rs 6.76 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

True, Tata Tiago is a safe car but that’s not all. In our obvious sense, it isn’t hard to understand the reasons behind the Tiago’s great success. At an affordable price range of Rs 4.39 – 6.76 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiago offers far more than what people had to pay for.

A modern-looking urban compact car, solid build, feature-laden cabin and peppy engine are ones that give the Tiago a competitive edge over its contenders in the segment. In fact, with an 85 PS gasoline and 70 PS oil burner, the Tata Tiago is the most powerful vehicle of its kind. Recently, the Tiago is available with hot discounts and benefits of up to Rs 50,000 while the Pro Edition accessory package is already on stage. Let’s wait to see how the Tiago scores higher in the sales chart next month.

8. Hyundai Santro

* Price: Rs 3.9 Lakh – Rs 5.72 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The new Hyundai Santro was re-introduced amid much fanfare in India in 2018, be it one of the most awaited car launches of the country last year. At launch, the Hyundai Santro has set a new benchmark in terms of the materials quality used on the inside, along with the new-age design on the outside. Known as the “Complete Family Car”, the Hyundai Santro drew a bunch of buyers towards its showrooms with its roominess along with a confident on-road manners, all the ways to give a relaxed and comfortable experience to its occupants on the drive.

