Top 6 Cab Services in Pune

Once known as the Sister City of Mumbai, Pune is a sought after destination for the millennial Indian. With new and improved infrastructure and smarter civic planning, the city has evolved from an education hub to a significant urban center. Also, with a rise of various industries and widespread development of the real estate, Pune is attracting a huge influx of professionals from the neighboring towns and cities. To cater to this rising population, the city’s amenities have also undergone a big change. What earlier used to limited to local buses and autos, have now transitioned into a better and stronger network of public transportation with radio cabs, car rentals, and cab aggregators, changing the how Punekars used to commute. From local taxis to outstation and long-distance cabs, Pune has all kinds of car rental at your disposal.

Let’s take a look at the top five car rentals in Pune

Ola Cabs

Since its introduction to the public transportation market in 2010, Ola Cabs has grown to be one of the largest and highly demanded radio cab companies in India.Although Ola Cabs was introduced to Pune much later than other metro cities, its service picked up quickly among the new generation Punekars with more than 150,000 rides running daily. They offer both local and outstation services, including one-way and round trip rides. They offer all kinds of travel services, from economy to luxury, and are supported by a team of efficient customer support professionals serving 24/7. Ola’s USP lies in its huge fleet of vehicles and its large network of drivers.

UCAB

A locally operating cab company, UCAB is a highly popular online rental service. They offer all kinds of local and outstation taxi services, which includes full-day and half-day trip packages, options for round trips or one-way drop, and multi-city journeys, within Maharashtra. With their hassle-free, online booking system, it is easy to rent a car in no time. They also boast a team of experienced customer support professionals who can handle any queries and issues related to bookings, trips, on-road car-related problems, and more. UCAB also offers free cancellation of bookings, two days before the scheduled travel. With a fleet of different vehicles, a network of efficient and experienced drivers, and competitive pricing, UCAB has managed to grow as a recognized rental provider in and around Pune.

Savaari Car Rental

Savaari Car Rentals is ranked as one of the most highly-rated cab services by Google. Serving travelers for more than 12 years, Savaari has been operating across more than 98 cities and covered more than 6500 destinations across India. They offer all kinds of local travels, outstation tours and tour packages, long-distance road trips, airport transfers, and luxury rides. With their easy booking option, you can find a ride through a call to their 24/7 hotline or from their website and you will be assigned a driver proficient in your preferred language. As an established car rental services, Savaari takes a unique approach to road travel and goes the extra mile in making your travel a great experience. Apart from being just a cab service, they can also help you with travel kits, trip planning, choosing destinations, and provide you the right travel tips. With their wide range of vehicles from hatchbacks to sedans, SUVs, luxury cars, and everything in between, coupled wth competitive fares and seamless on-road experience, Savaari remains a popular choice for cab rental in Pune.

Best Cab

They are a growing name in the local and outstation cab service in Maharashtra. Based out of Mumbai, they serve more than 10+ cities, and 100+ routes across Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and more. With their easy online booking system, you can avail of a cab instantly. They offer easy payment options through payment gateways and e-wallets, automatic invoicing system, and a 24/7 customer support team to address all your queries and issues related to your travel. The highlight of Best Cabs is that their vehicles are equipped with free Wi-Fi so passengers can easily access the internet on the go.

Meru Cabs

Meru has been another big player in the radio cab industry in India. Launched in 2007, they had been a pioneer in the personal road transportation landscape. For more than a decade and still running, Meru has been operating across 24 cities, with a fleet of more than 20,000 cars, and serving over 12 million passengers. They have stood out among the competition with innovative technologies integrated within their services like, fully-automated GPRS-based dispatch system, ExactoMeter, which ensures transparency of distance, time, and cost, automated speed alarms inside the vehicle, and a trip tracker service. They also have an ICE alert service on their mobile app targeted to the safety of female passengers.

Gozo Cabs

Serving travelers in and around Pune for a long time,Gozo Cabs have presently covered 1000 towns, 500 cities, and 50,000 routes across India. They offer well-maintained vehicles across various models and prices, accompanied by experienced drivers. You can opt for local or outstation tours, luxury rides, intracity tours and commutes, shared taxis and more. With competitive fares and 24-hours customer support, they have managed to be a major player in the car rental market. While they have all service options from round trips to multicity travels, Gozo Cabs is more popular for their one-way drops.

While some of these rental cab companies have been in operations for years, some of them have recently entered the market and gainedpopularity in no time. You can easily get a highly-rated car on rent in Pune merely by calling or booking on their website or mobile apps.

