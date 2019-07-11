Top 10 Things to do in St Barts



1. Enjoy the Island from the Water



Being on a paradise island in the middle of the Caribbean Sea does make you want to get out on the water. One of the best ways to explore St Barts is by taking a catamaran or luxury yacht and sail around the island. Many visitors love to enjoy a full or half day trip, which involves relaxing on board while the staff prepare cocktails, rum punches and of course, delicious canapés. Most trips include a stop off to enjoy some snorkelling or a picnic. Another great option is to take a sunset sail and enjoy champagne on board.







2. Rent a Seabob



A Seabob is a new water sport that is essentially an electric under-water scooter. It is quiet, buoyant and ‘green’, easy to handle and goes up to a speed of 16km/8miles per hour max. A Seabob is a cool and fun way to enjoy some water activities in St Barts. Teenagers especially love to do this. At reduced speed, you can explore the underwater world in all its beauty. It is an activity that you can do on your own, with family or friends, leaving from your favourite beach, at a dive site or as a guided tour with a professional instructor. It is suitable for kids from the age of 8 upwards.



3. People Watch in Gustavia



If you’re like me and you love to visit places like New York, and just people watch as strangers walk by, then you will love to visit Gustavia. We recommend enjoying have a nice cup of coffee in a café on the main street in Gustavia. It is so nice to sit and relax and watch the world go by.







4. Windsurfing in Grand Cul De Sac



Grand Cul-de-Sac is the best spot in St Barts to go windsurfing. The beach is suitable for both kayaking and paddle boarding too. It’s also reasonably priced; you can enjoy windsurfing rental for 1 hour at the cost of just €25. There are also some lovely hotels and restaurants within walking distance.







5. Hike to the Washing Machine



Starting in Grand Fond, you can enjoy a half-hour hike that will lead you along a rocky beach to higher cliffs overlooking the ocean. You will find spectacular views of a small beach where the water churns and crashes against the shore. The hike is known locally as the Washing Machine.You won’t be able to swim here, but the hike continues to another famous spot called the Piscines Naturally. These natural pools are the perfect place to cool off before the hot hike back to Grand Fond.



6. Enjoy a Romantic Picnic on a Secluded Beach



Pack a picnic lunch and hike to the secluded beach of Colombier, here you can enjoy a stunningly beautiful white sand beach, and since it is not accessible by car, you will feel like it’s your private beach.



7. Party All Night



After dusk, you can find some lively party spots in St Barts. Le Ti St Barts offers a fun party atmosphere after dinner, which is a firm favourite with visitors. Gustavia would be one of the best places to go if you are looking for some nightlife. We recommend Bagatelle and Bonito for late night cocktails or if you want a nightclub the best place to go is Casa Club.







8. Shop til’ you drop in Gustavia



Gustavia has some of the best shopping in St Barts. The streets are lined with designer shops as well as lovely local boutiques.



9. Take a Yoga Class on the Beach



Enjoy a relaxing Yoga class on the beach in St Barts. What better way to rejuvenate the body and soul!







10. Go Scuba Diving or Snorkelling



St Barts has some of the best diving and snorkelling in the Caribbean. The island has lots of marine life and landscapes offering diverse diving spots which will impress any diving enthusiasts. St. Barts is also an ideal spot to learn how to dive. Scuba divers of all levels will enjoy a wide range of wrecks to be discovered. There is also lots of marine life thanks to its marine park where many species of tropical fish can be found.



St Barts has some wonderful luxury villa options.







