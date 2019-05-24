Top 10 Alcoholic Drinks and Tobacco







There are key trends when it comes to alcohol and tobacco. Though it is unhealthy, a lot of people drink and smoke. They state that it used to make them happier and is now a habit.



Due to the wide usage of alcohol and cigarettes worldwide, different types of research have been made.Here is the summary of the Top 10 Findings of Alcohol and Tobacco Trends.



1. Overview of the Tobacco Industry



The global cigarette value hit an all-time low in 2016. The sales did not reach 91%, and the value of shares are expected to decline in the next 5 years. When one of the countries including China showed a 6% decline in its revenue, there were a lot of other countries that followed. The decline is said to be due to the rise of vapor products in the online world. Many people consider vaping to be a healthier alternative to cigarette smoking. Only time will tell whether the cigarette shares will continue to fall in the future.



2. The Rise of Alcohol Home Entertainment System



With today’s access to the internet, many individuals realize that they can brew and mix their favorite cocktails in the comforts of their own homes. Cannabis cocktails can now be a reality in many European countries.



3. The Current Picture of Alcoholic Drinks



There has been a decline when it comes to the sales of alcoholic drinks. These can be seen in the graphs of sales from Europe and the Asia Pacific. Most of the companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev show a rise of shares when it acquired the company SABMiller in the year 2016. This just shows that many companies might not be able to survive on their own.



4. The Beer Market Worldwide



If you want to know how beer sales are doing in the previous years, it’s great to say that it is doing great. There are companies that forged acquisitions in order to produce a growth of over 50% on beer shares in the market. Most of the major players in the market including Heineken has acquired the FEMSA company in 2010 in order to boost their market value.



5. Tobacco is Now Going to China



There are brands around the world that formed partnerships in many Chinese-owned businesses. There are ventures that are based in Hong Kong in order to provide tobacco to over 300 million people in China. This can be tempting to many businesses as the ROI expectations are in the billions. The Marlboro is now being produced in many Chinese manufacturing companies and a lot of others are expected to follow.



6. Heat Not Burn Cigs



When it comes to smoking cigarettes, there are companies that develop a lot of strategies in order for consumers not to get bored with their products. Under the guise of the I Quit Ordinary Smoking campaign, there are companies such as the Phillip Morris that made the expansion of Heat-Not-Burn cigarettes in Europe. It is still expected to grow when more people recognize this alternative.



7. Alcoholic Drinks Show Negative Digits



The global market for alcoholic drinks shows a sobering decline of many alcoholic products all over the world. The year when the study was launched is 2015. It showed that in 2016, the volume of growth did not improve at all. In fact, it even declined to a whopping 0.9%. However, it showed that gin and tequila were able to maintain their standing due to good marketing strategies and because most consumers have already tried and tested them. There are ciders that fall beyond the negative performances.



8. Finland to be More lenient about Alcohol Rules and Regulations



There are legislative laws in Finland that show tax removal from alcohol and sweets alike. The sweets can include ice cream and confectionery while the alcohol involves some specific liquors that will not be imposed by taxes. There are also several rules and regulation changes that are implemented by the country in order to be more lenient with their citizens.



9. Red Wine Drinking Percentage around the World



Red wine is often consumed in many countries. Europe is the main area where many drink wine.Moreover, The map shows that Argentina is the number 1 drinker when it comes to Red Wine. Australia is shown to be in second place.



10. Three Trends in the Alcohol Drinking Niche



The top three trends include the rise of cannabis and beer drinking in people’s homes. The second trend is the cannabis cocktail Canada and other European countries are currently implementing as part of their tourism. The third trend includes targeting of many gender communities, which will hopefully promote more sales in the alcohol industry in the future.



All over the world, the consumption of alcohol and tobacco varies. With the help of webpages that can give you the insights of what’s going on in the global markets, you will be able to know whether it is good to be involved in this particular enterprise in your country. The trend differs every year so you might want to check updated sites before making big decisions. If you are in doubt or you don’t have time to read reports, there are the experts who can help you analyze tables, graphical data, and other factors that can help you improve your business. Contact them today to know more.



