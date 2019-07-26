The best Supplements to Take in your 40s and over

Eating a healthy diet full of leafy greens, whole fruits, and colorful vegetables is a must for strong health and longevity. However, the current use of agricultural herbicides, pesticides, and other chemicals leads to fewer nutrients and minerals in the soil each year. As a result, people lack the necessary nutrients to nourish their bodies and support their health.

The deficit of necessary vitamins and minerals is particularly dangerous for middle-aged and mature people since people of that age are more susceptible to conditions caused by elemental deficiencies. Some of those conditions are osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and depression.

To prevent or treat the conditions mentioned above, people adopt different strategies. Some people get prescriptions for pharmaceutical drugs while others choose to go the natural route and take dietary supplements. Here is the list of the best supplements for people over 40.

Fish Oil

Both homeopaths and medical doctors agree that this “liquid gold” provides several health benefits. Due to its high content of Omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA, fish oil helps to maintain the health of cardiovascular and circulatory systems. Continuous use of fish oil can significantly lower the “bad” cholesterol and prevent blood cloths.

Also, it is scientifically proven that fish oil aids in digestion, promotes metabolic health, and helps people to lose the extra weight. Additionally, Omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate the brain, help people to focus and learn better.

Also, fish oil is an excellent beauty supplement since it promotes healthy skin, nail, and hair by increasing their elasticity.

Calcium

Calcium is an essential mineral, which builds and maintains strong bones. It also enables healthy communication between the brain and other parts of the body. Our bones and teeth accumulate most of the calcium in our bodies.

From birth to the age of around 25, calcium strengthens our bones. After that age, it helps to maintain bone health and slows down bone density loss, which is one of the natural processes of aging. People who do not consume an adequate amount of calcium are at higher risk of developing osteoporosis or brittle bones.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D, which is called “sunshine vitamin,” is one of the most important mens health supplements. It plays an irreplaceable role in the absorption of calcium, in muscle performance, and cell growth. Many acclaimed scientists state that the adequate intake of vitamin D may prevent certain cancers, diabetes, and illnesses of the immune system.

Also, it was found that there is a link between vitamin D deficiencies and mental health issues.Doctors say that the lack of vitamin D may lead to developmental disorders, apathy, and depression. Finally, vitamin D plays a significant role in protecting the body from different kinds of heart disease.

Dietary Fiber

Dietary fiber is famous as a method of constipation prevention or relief. However, fiber provides additional health benefits such as maintaining a body mass within a healthy range and reducing the risk of many widespread conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some forms of cancer.

Additionally, fiber can influence markers of cholesterol in the blood by reducing the LDL (low-density lipoprotein) known as "bad" cholesterol. Multiple studies have proved that high-fiber foods and dietary supplements can lower blood pressure and calm inflammation. People with diabetes can benefit from fiber too. It can stabilize blood sugar levels by slowing the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. A supplementation with insoluble fiber may prevent a person from developing type 2 diabetes.

As we see, eating a healthy diet of nutritious food is not enough to maintain a healthy lifestyle.More doctors suggest adding dietary supplements to our diet. According to them, taking natural supplements may be the best way to support mens health.

