The World's Most Incredible Female Leaders







Female leaders routinely outshine their male counterparts with outsized contributions to their communities and the business world. Women entrepreneurs now pepper the ranks, and hold high positions in the tech sector, social entrepreneurship, banking and finance, media and communications, government and leadership, et al. This listing of 4 bright female stars includes the likes of Isabel Dos Santos, Gagandeep Kang, Kafui Adzah, and Eleni Cotsis.



Isabel Dos Santos FemaleEmpowerment Mentor



Isabel Dos Santos is a social entrepreneur par excellence. This Angolan businesswoman routinely ranks among the most distinguished leaders. She has contributed immensely to the upliftment and development of local communities, and also works hard to rebuild the telecommunications and physical infrastructures of her native country and other developing economies.



Dos Santos spearheads initiatives at multiple companies including Unitel, ZAP, Candando, Sodiba, and Efacec. An engineer by trade, Dos Santos applies her knowledge for the betterment of society. Through strong leadership efforts, she has put in place various systems and structures allowing women to be promoted through the ranks, with a focus on empowerment and equal pay. A leader for young entrepreneurs, Dos Santos has become a symbol of gender empowerment for women. She actively promotes education and skills training, financial independence, and technological innovation.



As a case in point, Dos Santos provided funding for the establishment of strawberry plantations, resulting in 120 females taking charge of their own future. Dos Santos understands the challenges faced by women in today's cutthroat business environment, particularly among the ranks of the ‘billionaire boys club’.



Gagandeep Kang the Vaccine Godmother of India



Gagandeep Kang was appointed the director of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute in India. As a top-notch medical scientist, she is deeply invested in the well-being of the developing world, and routinely holds seminars and conferences to increase awareness and understanding of critical issues.



A researcher by trade, she has made significant contributions to the development of the rotavirus vaccine. As an internationally renowned researcher, her social contributions are paramount. She is also a firm adherent of female mentoring initiatives and admits to only having hired women. Like Isabel Dos Santos, she too has experienced the ill-effects of gender bias in the workplace and actively works to combat inequalities.



She now serves as a professor of Gastrointestinal Sciences at the CMC, in India. Her focus is enteric infections in children. Over the years, she has racked up many accolades including the National Award for Women Bioscientists in 2006, an honorary appointment to Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and she was recently inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Society in London, among others. She is a true inspiration to women and a fountain of hope for developing communities around the world.



Kafui Kadzah the Female Foodie



Kafui Kadzah understands entrepreneurship. Back in 2012, she created her first meal for sale in her kitchen, and despite tremendous adversity managed to forge ahead and become a force to be reckoned with. She understands failure more than most, with relatively few successes along her difficult journey to fame and fortune.



Armed with determination, purpose, and desire she set about working towards her dream of homeownership, business development, and independence. Her business concept‘waakyeonwheels’ was fraught with adversity, yet she persisted. Thanks to a strong focus and a never-say-die attitude, waakyeonwheels became a home favorite in Ghana. She has served as an inspiration to women across her nation, and is the face of success for the new generation.



Eleni Cotsis Entrepreneur Par Excellence



Eleni Cotsis originally hails from SoCal, but now lives in Barranquilla, Colombia. She is a female entrepreneur who began a group known as Women Entrepreneurs of Medellín. Eleni is a business inspiration to hundreds of women across Colombia, particularly the city of Medellín.



While the country features many language exchanges and digital nomad gatherings, Eleni felt that something was missing. So, she set up a female-empowered group using social media to relay the messages. A combination of local and foreign women participates in various entrepreneurial activities. Business skills, management training, and project development are par for the course.



Today, her group boasts over 600 online members, and active engagement takes place in English and Spanish. Angel investors have now partnered with this initiative, along with other female entrepreneurs and university students. The Women Entrepreneurs of Medellín is a meetup of aspirant and current business leaders, and industry-leading professionals wanting to share their experience with other women. Eleni has been able to leverage the power of social media to gain a large and growing following of females.



