The Upgrade from H1-B to Green Card with EB-5

Impending New Regulations Prompt South Asians to Explore Immigrant Investor Program to Achieve Immigration Goals Faster

San Francisco, CA—The department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to implement new regulations to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program on November 21st, 2019. The new regulations will transfer the authority to designate high unemployment areas from States to DHS, establish increased oversight over regional centers, and increase the standard minimum investment amount from $1 million to $1.8 million ($500,000 to $1.35 million for Targeted Employment Areas).

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, managed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), facilitates the flow of foreign capital into the U.S. economy and promotes the expansion of employment opportunities.

The advent of the new DHS regulations has sparked a sense of urgency amongst many South Asians in the San Francisco/Bay Area, who are currently tied to their employers and experiencing long wait times (about 15 years) on their EB-2 and EB-3 green card applications. In an effort to speed up their immigration process, they are exploring the EB-5 visa opportunity that promises to deliver a pathway to U.S. citizenship faster. Many realize the time is now to take action and switch from their current H1-B visa status, waiting for an EB-2 or EB-3 approval to the EB-5 visa, before the cost significantly increases.

Golden Gate Global (GGG), a leading EB-5 immigrant investment regional center based in San Francisco, has ramped up efforts to meet the swelling EB-5 interest amongst South Asian immigrant investors by hosting monthly seminars across the San Francisco/Bay Area and holding weekly open office hours, leading up to November 21st, 2019. GGG has a network of more than 1,200 investors across 25 countries and has funded projects that are on track to create more than 20,000 American jobs.

