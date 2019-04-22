The India Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Exhibition (CEI) 2019 - Bringing Global Electronics Trends to India
By SiliconIndia   |   Monday, 22 April 2019, 06:43 Hrs
India Consumer Electronics & Home AppliancesCEI 2019 looks to bring quality international manufacturers with contemporary and trendy consumer electronics & appliances to the Indian market. CEI will take place from 14-15-16 November, 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, India.



The fair brings together various sectors of the appliance and consumer electronics industry to deliver business success under one roof by creating huge opportunities in manufacturing and trading opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs.



- The Indian electronics market is the 5th largest growing in the world



- The market in India is growing at 15% year-on-year



- The Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market reached US$ 31.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow 9% CAGR to reach US$ 48.37 billion in 2022.



CEI looks to bridge the demand-supply gap by boosting manufacturing and trading opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs. It is the perfect platform to explore long-term business associations in the form of tie-ups, joint ventures, collaborations and import-export trading relations.



A truly international platform, CEI is positioned as a strategic converging event for exhibitors from all over the world who would like to showcase their products to the top distributors, chain stores, hyper markets, trading houses, e-retailers and agents to be an integral part of the growing consumer boom in India.



CEI comes in at a time when India’s dynamic consumer electronics and appliances market is booming. Strong consumption trends are being fuelled by increased affordability of products due to aggressive price points, all year long discounts – at both retail shops and e-commerce sites – and the increasing disposable income of the youngest working population in the world.



The exhibition is organized by SingEx Exhibitions Pte Ltd (Singapore), Worldex-Singex Exhibition (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd and Worldex India Exhibition and Promotion Pvt. Ltd.



CEI invites you to visit international country pavilions, view the latest products and innovations being launched in India and experience branded offerings from across the globe.



