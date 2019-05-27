Techsauce Global Summit 2019 ready to bring tech leaders and players across the globe to Bangkok June this year



Techsauce Media and HUBBA Thailand are hosting the much-awaited Techsauce Global Summit 2019 which comes under the theme ‘Celebrating World-Changing Technologies’, offering an opportunity for tech players to get connected and be inspired to move forward the technology ecosystem.



“Techsauce Global Summit is served as a platform for tech enthusiasts from different industries to discuss digital knowledge, ideas and experience and bring more tangible changes into the tech ecosystem across Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. For this year, we picked up issues around our theme ‘Celebrating World-Changing Technologies’ to broaden views on how technology create a huge impact to our world and affect big-name companies as well as general pubic,” Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, CEO and Co-founder of Techsauce Media Co. Ltd., told a press conference.



Ms. Oranuch added that Audrey Tang, Taiwan's digital minister, Martin Ford, author of the best-selling ‘Rise of the Robots’ and Ryan Lee, CFO & Co-Founder of SmartStudy, who is behind the global hit song ‘Baby Shark’ are among the world class speakers at this year’s event.



Throughout the two-day summit, Ms. Oranuch said, 12 stages are set up to shed light on different topics, ranging from blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), social impacts from AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) technologies to health, energy, smart city, music and roles of women in technology industry.



The event will also feature a technology-focused exhibition and business matching.



The event wouldn’t have been possible without great support from dtac accelerate, PTT Plc, Advanced Wireless Network Co (AIS), Accenture Solutions Co., Ltd, AddVentures by SCG, Kasikorn Business- Technology Group (KBTG), Krungsri Finnovate Ltd, LINE Company (Thailand) Limited, Muang Thai Life Assurance (MTL) and Siri Ventures Co Ltd.



Some of exciting technologies such as Hypervsn Holograms, the highlight of the 2018 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and e-sport games from Infofed is showcased today!



Techsauce Media, the leading technology-and-business oriented content provider in Thailand and Southeast Asia and HUBBA, Thailand’s oldest and biggest co-working space network, are the proud founders of the event and have organized the summit since 2016.



Techsauce Global Summit, which is one of Southeast Asia’s biggest startup and tech conferences is expected to attract approximately 20,000 participants, two times higher than last year’s number.



People from other communities beyond technology such as social entrepreneurs, musicians and artists, filmmakers and LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) are also likely to take part in the event.



