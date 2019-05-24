Technology continues widespread disruption of education industry







The entire world has faced its many challenges in the form of technological evolution and advanced digitalisation. For example, education is an inherently traditional faction all around, but the weight of global evolution in the gravitational shift towards complete digitalisation around the world, has forced education to rethink its approach, to rewire itself to realign with the way of the modern world. It took some time (and a lot of apprehension on the academic industry’s part), but we are finally beginning to see the start of technological disruption in the education industry.



EdTech (education technology) is the latest and greatest innovation to hit the academic field, and it is changing the industry from the inside out, from every possible angle. In short, it is a complete digital revitalisation. Education today is more efficient, more easily accessible, and faster than ever. It has not been an easy road, and there are still challenges that lurk around hidden bends in the road, but this is the beginning of an exciting journey for education and its future in the wake of widespread digitalisation and technological advancement.



Breaking down geographical barriers in global academics



One of the most consistently ongoing problems in traditional education has always been the lack of inclusivity in terms of access to education in general. Traditional academic institutions operated mostly (if not solely) on the basis of students having to have access to the campuses, as well as the time to dedicate to the studies that those campuses were obviously there to serve for. EdTech has introduced online learning, a modern function in education that allows students to study from anywhere in the world – all they need is a stable internet connection and a reliable device to use to complete their studies. That is the power of EdTech in vivid, brilliantly vibrant motion.



Taking EdTech to all-new heights



EdTech is so exciting because it opens students and educators alike to a whole new frontier in learning and teaching, making it easier than ever for everyone to have complete and exciting reach. Not only is learning itself available online now as well as traditionally, but so are the learning materials and the course information. Students can literally do it all, from anywhere in the world, on their own time and their own terms. Additionally, EdTech is bringing in personalised learning on an unprecedented scale, making it easier than ever for students to absorb content at their own pace. This ensures no student is left behind, or forgotten, in what can be a chaotic environment for anyone.



Technological innovation introduces all-new courses



Finally, EdTech introduces a whole new facet to the education industry for potential career trajectory later in life. A new faction in education inevitably introduces new jobs, and the generations currently experiencing EdTech will have a strong grasp on its potential and its depth by the time it comes to their own career decisions. These days, students can study a whole new league of course offerings, as well as traditional courses, as part of their own professional trajectory. Whether that means studying courses in PGP in AI and Machine Learning, or going to arts schools to obtain a degree in the arts, modern learners can have it all, thanks to EdTech development and further advancement.



