Tech giants slam UK proposal to eavesdrop on encrypted chats
Friday, 31 May 2019, 07:32 Hrs
12
cmt right
8
Comment Right
15
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Encryption


Top tech giants, including Apple, Google and Microsoft have slammed a proposal by the UK intelligence agency GCHQ to snoop on users' encrypted chats.

In an open letter published on Lawfare, a group of 47 tech firms on Thursday criticised the move, asking the agency to abandon its plans for a so-called "ghost protocol".

The signatories of the open letter argued that the proposal by the UK cyber security agency would require two major changes to their systems which would, in turn, compromise the users' privacy.

"First, it would require service providers to surreptitiously inject a new public key into a conversation in response to a government demand.

"This would turn a two-way conversation into a group chat where the government is the additional participant, or add a secret government participant to an existing group chat," read the open letter.

"Second, in order to ensure the government is added to the conversation in secret, GCHQ's proposal would require messaging apps, service providers, and operating systems to change their software so that it would 1) change the encryption schemes used, and/or 2) mislead users by suppressing the notifications that routinely appear when a new communicant joins a chat."

The proposal from GCHQ was first published last November as part of a series of essays, reports The Verge.

In the essay, two senior British intelligence officials argued that law enforcement should be added as a "ghost" participant in every encrypted messaging conversation, said the report.

In 2015, Apple had taken a tough stand against the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) when asked to unlock an iPhone of a user involved in a terror attack in Bernardino, California.



Read More news:



Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.