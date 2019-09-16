Tata Elxsi Announces Streaming Services on Microsoft Azure at IBS 2019

One of the global design and technology services company, Tata Elxsi has launched its video streaming services offering on the Microsoft Azure at IBC 2019. It has also integrated the OTT platform SaaS, TEPlay with Azure Media Services to offer OTT content from the cloud.

Nitin Pai, SVP – Marketing & Strategy, Tata Elxsi, comments, “We are delighted to partner with Microsoft Azure and integrate our proven OTT solutions with Microsoft Azure Media Services to offer world class OTT services globally. With OTT becoming an imperative for Media and content companies, TEPlay offers a seamless and scalable OTT solution fully integrated with best-of-breed components that deliver superior performance and consumer engagement”.

Tata Elxsi also integrated its proactive QoE Monitoring solution called FalconEye that offers actionable QoE metrics and powerful analytics platform with Azure to deliver a positive customer experience. It also incorporates pre-integrated components required by an OTT service such as Content Management System (CMS), Subscription Management System (SMS), DRM, UI Composer, OTT Middleware, Ad platform, Content Discovery Platform, Usage Analytics and White-labeled Apps.

Commenting on this, Sudheer Sirivara, GM, Azure Media, Microsoft, says, “The global scale of Microsoft Azure, combined with Tata Elxsi's expertise in video domain and solutions like TEPlay and FalconEye, helps customers launch OTT services quickly”. With the tagline of ‘the world’s most influential media, entertainment & technology show’, IBC is an annual trade show held in September in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The show aims at broadcasters, content creators/providers, equipment manufacturers, professional and technical associations and more. It was inaugurated in 1967, and IBS is now an independent body owned by six partner bodies.

