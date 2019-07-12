Subziwalla - The Indian e-Grocer Catering Products Nationwide







Though the Indian community value traditional products, most of the Indian grocery stores are located far away from the consumers and don’t provide the best of shopping experiences. However, startups like Subziwalla are making a difference.



FREMONT, CA: America’s fast-growing Indian population has almost doubled over the past twenty years and currently represents $266 billion of the purchasing capacity. Despite representing one of the most affluent ethnicities in the country, they receive unsatisfactory services in their stores. Subziwalla is an online grocer that delivers Indian products catering to those in love with Indian cuisines in the U.S. The company has just been in the business for a year and has experienced fantastic success within a short span.



Though the Indian community value traditional products, most of the Indian grocery stores are located far away from the consumers and don’t provide the best of shopping experiences. Many of the stores are understaffed and lack customer insights. Even the most significant Indian grocery chain in the U.S. has just 57 stores across the country with not more than one store even in the major cities. Thus, weekly shopping is not a smooth experience for those who have access to the store. The plight of the community has reflected in the success of Subziwalla.



Subziwalla’s customer base includes people from large families to second-generation college students who are driven by the urge of home cooking. Surprisingly, many customers who are above 45 are also using the service. The challenging aspect was to reach the audience, and once the shoppers found out about Subziwalla, they tend to like it as 65 percent are repeat-users and almost 25 percent of them have placed 3 or more orders in the past year. The site’s top 100 users have placed between $1,500 and $2,000 worth of orders. Subziwalla stocks over 4,000 products and sources through local companies and distributors. It provides next-day delivery as it has a special arrangement with FedEx. The orders have to be at least $40 with a $4.99 fee and are delivered the next day by 8 p.m. in reusable temperature-controlled bags.



For boosting brand awareness, Subziwalla has increased its promotional investments. The activities include food trucks with cuisines made with Subziwalla ingredients and local businesses promoting the business on their sites and restaurants. Moving at the current pace, Subziwalla is expected to be in various major cities within the next five years.



Read More: US House passes bill to cut green cards for Indian techies

Indian gets prison sentence in conspiracy to smuggle people to US