Soon, No Registration Fees for E-Vehicles
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 04:03 Hrs
3
cmt right
5
Comment Right
8
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Evehicle


Pushing ahead for a greener nation, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to exempt battery-operated vehicles from the registration fees. Two-, three- and four-wheelers, which are battery operated, will not have to pay fees for renewal of the registration certificate.

The government has issued a draft inviting comments from the stakeholders. The ministry has to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules before making the proposed changes.

"The amendment proposes to exempt battery-operated vehicles from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark," the Ministry said.

The government has been pushing for a shift towards electric vehicles to reduce India's dependence on oil imports, generate employment and reduce carbon footprints. 

"In order to give a boost to battery-operated or electric vehicles in the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has initiated steps for providing differential registration fees under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989," the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.



Read More News:



Himalayan Glaciers Getting Smaller Every Year



Data Usage Per Smartphone Highest in India



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.