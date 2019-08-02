Sharpened Mind, Clear Weather, Good Pitch - New Cricket Park at Fort Bend County Ready!

John Creek Ranch Park provides a risk-free, enjoyable playground for Cricket, creating the next Sachin, ABD in the process.

FREMONT, CA: Jones Creek Ranch Park, at Fort Bend County introduces a new pitch for sports. The new playground promotes a safe, convenient place for children and youth alike to enjoy the world's second most popular sport – cricket.

Malay Vyas, the president of the Sugar Land Youth Cricket Club, stated in a comment that the field would encourage more families to get involved in cricket. Vyas recalled a memory of how ardent he was to play cricket but had no field to play. The foundation will help the children and youth to play in the safe field with no breaking of windows and glasses.

“The kids could only come to practice when their parents take two hours of off duty from their schedule. What this would do is enable parents to bring their children frequently to practices,” mentioned Vyas.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers said the County acquired the Richmond Park for the expansion of recreational facilities and to attract more children to the park. Community members like, Vyas took the effort to urge them to add the cricket pitch.

Fort Bend County which includes Sugar Land and parts of Katy are one of the largest and fastest-growing counties in the nation. Along with this growth, the majority population comprises of Asians, including Indians and Pakistanis.

“This park will henceforth bring the communities together. This does not stop in one community. It's about spreading and promoting cricket among the Caucasians, African Americans, and Hispanics so that they make the sport for everybody,” said Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George, who helped in bringing out the idea of Jones Creek Cricket Park.

Raj Malpani, who coaches seven to ten –years –olds with Katy, stated he was thrilled on hearing about the new establishment. “It was amazing to see that elected personalities are supporting cricket-playing kids,” Malpani said.

In total, more than 300 kids play cricket with clubs like Katy Youth Cricket, Energy Youth Cricket Club and Sugar Land Youth Cricket Club. From 2016, Houston's adult cricket league has produced 30 teams.

“With the opening of a cricket ground in the area we can now add more cricket related programs for radio,” said Sridar Dadi, founder of Radio Hungama that caters to Houston’s South Indian and South Asian Populations in the area.

