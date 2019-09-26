Sasha Ahuja named to NYC's Commission on Gender Equity

NYC Mayor announced the name of an Indian-American executive among six new commissioners to the Commission on Gender Equity (CGE).

FREMONT, CA: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces the new commissioners of the Commission on Gender Equality, on September 17. Indian American Sasha Ahuja is also among the six newly appointed Commissioners.

Founded in June 2015, the agency supports New York City agencies in dismantling institutional barriers for women, girls, transgender, and gender non-binary New Yorkers. It works with various city agencies to help progress the mayor's goal of reducing gender-based inequity.

The list of new appointees announced includes influential leaders across a variety of diverse fields, including healthcare, law, and nonprofit. The new Commissioners will work with CGE and the current Commissioners as partners and ambassadors for CGE's work and the broader gender equity efforts of the de Blasio Administration. The newly appointed Commissioners are:

• Sasha Ahuja, Chief of Staff at Girls for Gender Equity and Chair of New York City's Equal Employment Practices Commission;

• Ivelyse Andino, CEO, Radical Health;

• Sherry Hakimi, Executive Director, genEquality;

• Chanel Porchia-Albert, Founder, Ancient Song Doula Services;

• Ellyn Toscano, Senior Director for Programming, Partnerships and Community Engagement, NYU in Brooklyn;

• Dr. Jillian Weiss, Special Counsel, Outten & Golden.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement that New York City is using every possible tool to create an equal place for all the people in New York regardless of their gender. The new elected members of the commission will support the fight for gender equality with their invaluable expertise.

Sasha Ahuja is eager to use her role as a Commissioner on New York City's Commission on Gender Equity. She wants to ensure that folks who face systemic inequity in the city should have a seat at the decision-making table to influence policy that affects their lives.

Ahuja pursued her bachelors' study from the Macaulay Honors College at Hunter College and an M.S. in Social Work from Columbia University. She currently serves as Chief of Staff at Girls for Gender Equity, a Brooklyn-based organization that led the New York City Young Women's Initiative.

