Sam Joshi's Program Set To Boost Business of Minorities

Due to less knowledge and opportunities women, veterans, and minorities stay away from the business world, but now the new program will encourage these people to lead their business to greater heights.

Fremont, CA: In January 2018, Edison Councilman Sam Joshi was elected and sworn-in, and now he has successfully created and built a reputation as a bold and effective policy-maker.

According to a press release, the Edison Council voted unanimously 7-0 to pass Joshi’s program for minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses contracts on September 9, 2019. The program initiated by Joshi reserves 5 percent of all municipal government contracts for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.

Edison Councilman Sam Joshi said in a statement that, the seventy percent population of Edison is made of women, veterans, and minorities, yet make up less than one percent of bids. He also says that the primary purpose of this was to shatter the status quo. Sam feels like the same few applicants keep bidding on the same contracts year over year. So the taxpayers end up paying a high premium for complacent and low quality work, that is why he wants the current bidding process to be opened up to facilitate more competitive offers.

So many highly skilled workers among women, veterans and minorities can bid for government contracts quickly. However, they often do not participate in the process because they do not have a piece of proper knowledge regarding the bidding process. The new program of Sam Joshi will facilitate more competition in bidding and will help drive costs down for all taxpayers.

A business which has its principal business in New Jersey and is independently owned and operated with more than fifty percent of its owners as either veteran, woman, or minority-owned can only qualify to enroll in Joshi’s program.

Approximately the contracts of municipal government, which have to be approved annually, range from 10,000 USD – 350,000 USD.

The new law will become effective by next year. According to this law, a business owned by women, veteran or minority would have to get the NJ Division of Revenue certification and have to meet the requirements in New Jerseys Selective Assistance vendor information database.

