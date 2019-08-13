SEVEN MENTOR: A Step Ahead In Education

As quoted - "It's not that we use Technology, we live Technology." We cannot deny the fact that many technological developments and innovations have played an extensive role in our lives. The kind of life we are enjoying at present is a result of technical development.

Technology has enhanced our lives and in comparison to the past, the present things are now Better, Faster, Easier and Conducive.

With an expeditious pace of transformation, right now, "SevenMentor & Training Pvt Ltd" claims to be one of the efficient organizations in technical training.

Profess of being a Worlds No.1 training institution, primarily centered on network security and networking related connected courses.

SevenMentor has improvised a tendency to cope with all International Standards within their courses, by engaging both ends of the industry for students, professionals, and individuals to corporate clients. The organization conjointly gives chance within their educational programs to meet the needs with projected desires of quick developing networking trade.

"SevenMentor" education techniques allow honing the abilities of the Networking experts from Industries which allow them to be equipped with the updated technology and standards of their operating environment. The group is a center for technical excellence with the kingdom of the art lab centers and properly exquisite curriculum which gives them exposure in advance and enables them to be specific inside the certification enterprise.

The organization takes pride in having instructors who are engrossed beyond Fifteen Years in enjoying as a trainer for Cisco devices. With that, they offer the foremost CCNA classroom training in Pune space as per trade standard. And assert as one of the fastest-growing network training institutions in the world and has a monopoly in the region.

The Institute’s strong placement cell has magnified its network amidst corporates over the years and is leveraged to realize nearly 100% placements of its students.

Students frequently participate in field drives or joint field drives, conducted at neutral places or several company campuses. Students are allowed to attend the Pre-Placement speak with the corporate officers beforehand, so that they get to perceive their profiles being offered higher and clarify their doubts.

The Institute ensures ability of employability for the scholars through its distinctive programs delivered by extremely practiced Academicians and Trade Resource Persons.

SevenMentor has recorded enviable benchmark in their various training courses. From Networking, Programming, Big Data Hadoop, CAD-CAM, Cloud Computing, HR Courses, to Digital Marketing and many more are added to their list of services over the time.

"At SevenMentor, we believe everybody ought to have the chance to make progress through technology and evolve the talents of near future with assessments, learning methods and courses devised by trained professionals, our platform helps businesses and people set the benchmark experience across the roles speeding up the unleash cycles and build reliable, secure merchandise."- boasts Pawan Bhosikar and Praveen Baheti, SEVEN MENTOR.

Seven mentor commits to line a benchmark within the Classroom Training by remodeling the means of coaching which are procured, consumed and measured. The corporate aims to be the popular coaching vender to facilitate each individual and company to all their learning essentials and feel gratified in becoming a marketplace for network learners and specialists to scale back the Total value of Learning and Return on Investment (ROI).

