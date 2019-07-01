Russia, US to Begin Nuclear Arms Talks: Putin
Monday, 01 July 2019, 09:24 Hrs
13
cmt right
19
Comment Right
34
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and his US counterpart Donald Trump had asked their foreign ministries to begin talks on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

But it is too early to tell whether the negotiations will help extend the key arms-control treaty, Putin told a press conference summarising his participation at the summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Japan, where he met with Trump, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The New START agreement was signed between the US and Russia in 2010 and went into effect the following year. The pact, which will expire in 2021, envisages the two countries halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by Feb. 5, 2018.

Putin said he also discussed the situation in Venezuela during the meeting with Trump, according to video footage of the press conference published on the Kremlin website.



Read More: Erdogan Expects S-400 Missiles Delivery by Mid July
Japan Withdraws from Commission to Resume Commercial Whale Hunting



 

Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.