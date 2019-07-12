Rs 500 Cashback on Amazon Prime Membership for Millennials
Amazon on Thursday announced that customers between age group 18-24 in India would get 50 per cent (Rs 500) cashback on joining annual Prime membership of Rs 999.

Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement. 

"With a 50 per cent cashback on Amazon Prime membership, customers can enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment through Prime, while, at the same time, save Rs 500," said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, India. 

"We are excited to launch this offer in time for Prime Day 2019 (July 15-16)," he added.

The young Indians can sign up for the Prime annual membership from the ‘youth offer' banner by paying Rs 999 online. 

Customers must verify their age by uploading PAN card, a proof of mailing address and a photo. 

"Once verified, Rs 500 is credited within 10 days to the customer's Amazon Pay balance account which can be used for bill payments, recharges or at online partner merchants," said the company.



Source: IANS
