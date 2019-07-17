Restoring 737 MAX Commercial Operations Upto Federal Regulators



San Francisco: Boeing has said that the timing for restoring its globally grounded 737 MAX aircraft back to commercial operations will be decided by federal regulators



"We have said all along that the regulatory authorities determine the process for certifying the MAX software and training updates and the timing for lifting the grounding order," Boeing told Xinhua news agency on Monday in response to media reports that the 737 MAX planes will not start commercial operations until 2020.



Boeing declined to say when the grounding order for 737 MAX jets will be removed. "We will not comment on media speculation on that schedule."



It expressed deep regret over the impact of the groundings.



"Boeing is working very closely with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) on the process they have laid out to certify the 737 MAX software update and safely return the MAX to service.



"The disciplined development and testing work underway are based on a rigorous analysis by our technical experts" upon the requirements of the FAA, Boeing asserted.



The US aircraft maker promised to submit the final software package to the FAA once it has satisfied all of the certification requirements.



"We are continuing to work with the FAA and other regulators to complete as many elements of the certification process as possible in parallel with the development of the software update," Boeing said.



An earlier report by The Wall Street Journal said the global 737 MAX fleet is anticipated to return to the air in January 2020, a full 12 months after Boeing proposed its initial replacement of a flight control software that was partially blamed for two fatal crashes in Indonesia last October and Ethiopia in March this year.



The 737 MAX has been grounded across the world since March 2019 after two of its models crashed in two separate disasters in Indonesia and Ethiopia, with a total of 346 people killed.



On Sunday, American Airlines said it has extended its ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights through November 2, right after United Airlines announced its decision to keep 737 MAX flights out of schedule until November 3.



Read More:

CNC Machining Services for Robotic

US House passes bill to cut green cards





Source: IANS