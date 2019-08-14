Raksha Bandhan 2019: Gift your sister financial freedom with FD

The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unique bond of love between brothers and sisters. Days before the festival, colourful Rakhis may have caught your sight, as you contemplate different options to gift your sister.

Instead of the regular gift options, such as apparels, cosmetics, accessories, purses or chocolates, how about helping your sister take the first step to financial freedom? Consider booking a fixed deposit in your sister’s name, to help ensure her future independence.

Reasons to invest in FD

Fixed Deposits are one of the safest investment options as they offer guaranteed returns. To help your sister earn stable returns, consider investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. By investing in this FD, you can invest a decent amount for your sister and see your gift to her grow by 51% in 5 years.

As shown in the table below, if you invest 5 lakhs as a new customer, you get to grow your capital by 51% in 5 years, on your principal amount.

This ROI is much higher than leading bank FDs, or market-linked investment instruments, which are grappling with swinging stock indices and high market volatilities. The interest rates vary for investor type, and tenor chosen. You can use the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator to plan your investment better.

If you want to plan high-yielding investment for her retirement fund, you can also re-invest and get an additional interest rate of 0.10% on renewal. A high-interest rate multiplied can build a sizeable corpus over a while.

High FD interest rates are just one of the many reasons why Bajaj Finance FD will prove to be a great gift for your sister. Here are others:

No effect of market fluctuations

Equity investments are prone to large swings in returns if the market sentiments take a turn for the worse. In such a situation, an investor gets tensed as the invested money might get affected. But with Bajaj Finance FD, such worries are a thing of the past as the returns are not affected by market adversities. Hence, your profit and safety are guaranteed. With these assured returns, you can plan for your sister’s future goals such as higher education, wedding, or an international holiday.

Customizable tenor

One fundamental reason why Bajaj Finance FD can give high returns is its flexible tenor.You can choose any combination of tenor and amount between 12-60 months. Such flexibility in tenors can help you plan for your sister’s short-term or long-term goals. To gain more from your investment, determine the maximum tenor, i.e., 60 months if there is no need for immediate cash.

Maximum returns with laddering

Bajaj Finance looks to provide strategies for you to maximize the returns from your FDs.Creating multiple fixed deposits in succession allows you to take advantage of various interest rate buckets by having multiples maturities. Bajaj Finance also offers multi- deposit facility, wherein you can invest in up to 5 FDs through a single cheque.

You can also reap the benefits of hassle-free investments with online FD, pay via debit card and easy auto-renewal facility. Hence, investing in Bajaj Finance FD will prove to be a great gift because unlike other investment options, this will give guaranteed gains on your investment, and ensure hassle-free investment. You can also go for an instant online loan against FD or premature withdrawal of FD in case your sister needs urgent cash.

The FD interest rates in India have been falling since 2018, causing fixed income instruments to earn lesser and lesser. Even small saving schemes like Kisan Vikas Patra, PPF, and EPF all will be earning lower interest this quarter as announced by the Ministry of Finance. You can take advantage of the prevailing high-interest rates from Bajaj Finance along with some great features.

