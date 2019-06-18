Rajasekhar Menon Appointed as President for the Growing Helios Technologies







The appointment aligns with Helios’s Vision 2025 which leads to global expansion in business



Fremont, CA: Planning ahead for their Vision 2025 strategy, Helios Technologies, a global industrial technology manufacturer, has appointed Rajasekhar “Raj” Menon as their new President of CVT (cartridge valve technology), bringing diversity in corporate structure and professional leadership in their global businesses.



Raj Menon joined Sun Hydraulics, a subsidiary of Helios Technologies, in January 2019 as a consultant. Later, he was promoted to the position of president of the company in April owing to his dedication, hardwork, and innovative business approaches.



He previously worked with J. B. Poindexter, a diversified manufacturer, for three years as a senior vice president. Menon had also worked with Cummins Inc., a global designer, manufacturer, distributor, and fuel-based engine producer, for 25 years handling various global positions. As a Harvard Business School graduate, Menon also holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Madras, India and a master’s degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana.



Wolfgang Dangel, President, and Chief Executive Officer, have expressed his pleasure in gaining a new executive leadership team. He expects that the combined experience they have can catapult the business further, enhancing the ongoing evolution of Helios.



The other new acquisition by the company includes Melanie Nealis as the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer & Secretary and Matteo Arduini as the President of QRC (quick-release couplings).



Dangel also proudly points out the fact that now 50 percent of their executive corporate positions are filled with talented and experienced female executives. He notes that it also represents four national origins like Italian, Indian, American, and German.



With rising demand and value of shares in the market, Dangel feels that it is an exciting time for Helios organization around the globe. He hopes that the latest addition of talents can improve the value of the company aligning with their Vision 2025 further.



Read More: Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women List 2019 Features 3 Indian American Executives

Indian American Professor from Fuqua B-School, Aaron Chatterji, to run for Treasurer of North Carolina