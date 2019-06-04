RIP iTunes as Apple aims big on music subscription service
As the music streaming industry gets bigger with more global players joining the fray, Apple has finally announced to phase out iTunes with its three modern standalone music services.

Apple on Monday previewed "macOS Catalina" which is the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system, packed with new features, fresh new apps and powerful new technology for developers.

"With macOS Catalina, Apple is replacing iTunes with its popular entertainment apps ? Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app," said the company during its developers' conference "WWDC 2019" here.

macOS Catalina replaces iTunes with these three modern apps that simplify and improve the way Mac users discover and enjoy their favourite music, TV shows, movies and podcasts.

The move to phase out iTunes didn't come as a shock as the tech giant has been pushing users toward its music subscription service.

"With macOS Catalina, we're bringing fresh new apps to the Mac, starting with new standalone versions of Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering.

iTunes was formally launched in 2001 and its music store was launched two years later.

Apple Music will help users discover great new music with over 50 million songs, playlists and music videos, said the company.

The users will have access to their entire music library, whether they downloaded the songs, purchased them or ripped them from a CD.

For users who sync their media to their devices using a cable, they can quickly and easily do so in the new entertainment apps. And when users connect a device to their Mac, it will immediately show up in the sidebar of Finder, enabling them to backup, update or restore their device.

The developer preview of macOS Catalina is available to Apple Developer Programme members.



Source: IANS
