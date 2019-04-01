Premium PR Distribution Services: Which one is Right for You?

PR distribution services help businesses promote their news across different channels. It provides more exposure, builds awareness of their brand, and place their story in front of their target audience.

Despite the debates around the press release that it’s already dead, it remains a viable marketing tool for brands in promoting their announcement and get media attention. If you’re looking for the top distribution services in the market, this post is for you.

Premium PR distribution Services:

1. Newswire

Newswire is one of the premium PR services known for its excellent customer service, easy PR submission, and quality distribution. It distributes your release in their vast network and PR Newswire network.

It’s a one-stop distribution service offering the widest plans. You can choose what works for you because it also provides customized distribution.

Highlights in Distribution:

News gets published on major news outlets

Media monitoring service

Influencer marketing

Media database

Newsroom

Analytics

Single Distribution:

Monthly Distribution:

Annual Distribution:

The press release distribution service gives you more options compared with other distribution platforms. Aside from its tiered plans, you can choose if you want to get a single, monthly or annual plan.

2. eReleases

eReleases is a wire service that offers a wide distribution at a low price. It is an excellent choice for startups and small businesses with low investment.

Its distribution includes:

Covers major publications

Custom US National PR Newswire distribution service

Proven record of reaching journalists, bloggers, and media outlets

Industry-specific targeting

Press release writing

Access to subscribing journalists

Traditional reach

A detailed monitoring report that tracks the campaign’s reach, traffic, audience, and engagement

Highlights in Distribution:

All the plans offered by eReleases include PR Newswire distribution, distribution to 4, 200 databases, sites, and online services, shows up in Google News and Yahoo, and are stored permanently in PR Newswire’s newsroom. You can choose which trade and industry to target. Local targeting is only provided if you choose the local distribution of your news.

The wire service also offers a writing service for $300. A combination of writing and distribution package costs $599. You can save on the distribution if you’re a first-time client because you are entitled to a 33 percent discount equivalent to $100. If you get the basic plan, you only have to pay $199 instead of $299.

3. PR Newswire

PR Newswire is a press release platform popular for its wide media database that provides you with more exposure and reach. According to surveys, distribution via the platform provides more visibility and media pickups.

You have to pay a membership fee of $195 if you want to get its services. You can take advantage of online member center, member-only webinars, access to the distribution network, complimentary phone/ webinar training, media studio, consultation, and proofreading of content, online, email and phone support, and visibility reports. The price of the membership fee is $249 if invoiced.

Highlights in Distribution:

Annual membership fee

Delivery of news directly to editorial systems and newsrooms of media outlets

Industry-specific targeting

Reach global distribution network

A strong network of 4,000 sites, more than 550 news content systems, about 3,000 media outlets, and more than 39, 000 PR Newswire for journalist members

4. Business Wire

Business Wire has its own patented NX network of over 89, 000 media outlets in 162 countries. It specializes mostly in the financial niche by boosting their exposure and brand awareness.

Highlights in Distribution:

Expanded photo distribution

PR solutions

SEC filings

Mobile alerts

Social media monitoring

Media monitoring

Website creation and hosting

Business Wire features the delivery of news into newsrooms via different networks including AFP, Thompson Reuters, AP, Dow Jones, Bloomberg, and many more. Your story is also distributed in print and online as well as to industry leaders for free.

The distribution includes a free display of your company logo, free social media sharing links, and the latest web-formatting.

It asks for a membership fee that covers wide database, Business Wire Connect,online reach, 24 x 7 editorial staff, NewsTrak reports, and trusted and secure source in meeting financial disclosure requirements.

Plans start at $400 for each 400-word press release. A fee of $195 is asked for every 100-word additional. Since the pricing is not available on its site, you have to ask for a quote to know the price of your distribution.

5. PR Web

PR Web is a Cision company offering a wide distribution of news to 4, 000 + outlets, RSS subscribers, major media outlets, industry-specific sites, and national outlets, newsfeeds. Plans start at $99. You can get more features including more visibility and better PR submission for an extra fee.

Highlights in Distribution:

Online coverage

Search visibility

Earned coverage

PR services

Distribution Plans:

PR Web is a distribution service that is recommended for small businesses and startups with little budget for their campaigns. It offers cost-effective plans providing a wide reach and distribution.

If you want to get paid wire service, you need to make sure that you’re choosing a trustworthy, quality, and result-oriented site. You can ask for reviews they have or proof of their work to see if dealing with them is a good decision.

There are lots of newswires in the market claiming great results and quality distribution. Before you trust any service, make sure that they are a good fit for your brand, and you can get monitoring reports that will track your campaigns.

