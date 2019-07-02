Popular Gaming Influencers in 2019







A couple decades ago, people wouldÂ’ve laughed at anyone who said it was possible to make a living playing video games. In 2019, being a gaming influencer is now a viable career. TodayÂ’s top influencers make millions of dollars a year, and they have fun doing it!



1. ElrubiusOMG



This Norwegian-Spanish influencer creates gaming videos on Youtube that reach more than 34 million people. His real name is RubÃ©n Doblas Gundersen, and heÂ’s been successful as a gaming influencer since he started his channel back in 2011. Along with his Youtube channel, heÂ’s also amassed a huge following on both Twitter and Instagram. He broke records when he became the first Spanish influencer to earn 10 million followers.



ElrubiusOMG plays a wide variety of video games, but heÂ’s perhaps most known for his Skyrim and Fortnite videos. His funny commentary made his fans fall in love with him, and since humor seems to work for him, he also creates comedy, prank, and animation videos for his audience.



2. Ninja



American gaming influencer Richard Tyler Blevins, also known as Ninja, has over 21.8 million Youtube subscribers. Along with his Youtube channel, he also has 13 million followers on Twitch, making him the top influencer on that platform. Although he plays a wide variety of games, heÂ’s known for being a master of PlayerUnknownÂ’s Battlegrounds, Halo, H1Z1 Battle Royale, and Fortnite.



Along with making a great living off his various platforms, Ninja also competes in professional gaming competitions. He won first place in the PlayerUnknownÂ’s Battlegrounds Squads Gamescom Invitational in 2017 and did well in a variety of other competitions in the past.



3. PewDiePie



No list of gaming influencers would be complete without the famous PewDiePie, whoÂ’s perhaps one of the most well-known gamers ever. This Swedish influencer, whoÂ’s official name is Felix Kjellberg, has 96 million Youtube subscribers.



PewDiePie is one of the original gamers who began creating Â“LetÂ’s PlayÂ” videos. This type of video is simply a demonstration of gameplay along with commentary from the gamer. LetÂ’s Play videos became very popular on Youtube in recent years, helping with this influencerÂ’s rise to the top. Along with his great sense of humor and dedication to his platforms, heÂ’s also known for taking on a variety of independent video games that arenÂ’t as common among major influencers.



PewDiePie makes a wide variety of other content along with gaming, which helps continue to grow his channel and attract an even bigger audience.



4. SSSniperWolf



Alia Shelesh, also known as Lia to her friends and SSSniperWolf to her online fans, is a 26-year-old gaming influencer who is originally from England but later moved to the United States with her family. In a world dominated by male gaming influencers, sheÂ’s done quite well for herself. Her Youtube channel has over 16 million subscribers, and she also has a large following on Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, and other platforms. SheÂ’s had a few television appearances as well.



SSSniperWolf is known for playing a variety of games, including Metal Gear Solid and the Black Ops series. She also creates comedy videos and other content.



5. Markiplier



Markiplier, also known as Mark Edward Fischbach, is an American gaming influencer and actor with over 24 million subscribers on Youtube. Although he plays a wide variety of games, heÂ’s perhaps best known for horror and action games like Resident Evil. HeÂ’s also done some movies, including SMOSH: The Movie and Changing the World, both of which were released in 2015.



Along with gaming, Markiplier also makes a variety of other videos. He takes advantage of Youtube trends, such as the Â“try not to laughÂ” trend, and he also makes personal videos about his life. With a net worth of over $24 million, heÂ’s one of todayÂ’s top influencers.



If youÂ’re interested in becoming a gaming influencer, the people on this list prove it can be done. The most important thing is loving what you do and having fun with it. When youÂ’re having fun, your audience will have fun with you.



