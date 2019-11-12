Pixxel to Launch its Maiden Satellite

Pixxel, a space technology startup, enters into an agreement with Leaf Space, an Italian company that delivers complete ground segment expertise for microsatellites. The agreement has been signed to launch Pixxel's maiden 24 earth imagery satellites with the assistance of Leaf Space's ground segment support for the satellite in July 2020.

"We are very excited to partner with Leaf Space for the ground segment support to our first satellite. This is an exciting step forward for our team as we are ready for our first launch next year," says Awais Ahmed, CEO, Pixxel.

According to the agreement, Leaf Space would provide the support service up to one pass per orbit to the satellite in a sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).

“We are eager to start supporting Pixxel’s ambitious remote sensing mission, as we see this program as potentially generating very valuable data for the new space market. It is very satisfying for us at Leaf Space to be the primary player for the ground segment of Pixxel’s mission and are looking forward to delivering our ground-breaking service to our customer, laying out the most favorable environment for future mission and constellation support,” says Jonata Puglia, CEO of Leaf Space.

"Over the course of the next three years, we plan to deploy the first phase of our constellation consisting of 24 satellites to provide daily coverage. As we focus on the development of the satellite constellation in the coming years, we will continue to partner with global ground station providers like Leaf Space to receive this data," says Kshitij Khandelwal CTO of Pixxel.

Pixxel aims to build a constellation of earth imaging small satellites that would give global coverage for every 24 hours after it is completely deployed. Through the earth imagery, the satellites would collect the data that would be accurately analyzed using artificial intelligence to predict effective solutions for existing environmental problems.