PayPal Launches 3rd Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 03:54 Hrs
9
cmt right
6
Comment Right
11
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
PayPal Launches 3rd Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad

American digital payments firm PayPal here on Tuesday announced expansion of its India footprint with the launch of third global technology centre.

Guru Bhat, Vice-President and Head of Engineering, PayPal India, said the Hyderabad facility would house around 100 engineers across roles, including risk management and operations, to provide cutting-edge digital payments solutions to customers around the world.

Paypal's other centres are in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The expansion follows the acquisition of fraud prevention platform Simility in 2018. The new centre will focus on leveraging PayPal's extensive expertise in data science, risk management and machine learning to empower small and medium-sized businesses to identify and protect themselves from fraud.

The Nasdaq-listed firm said the Hyderabad centre would play a critical role in advancing the digitisation goals of the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India by enabling new-age businesses to adopt digital payments in a safe and secure manner.

Bhat said PayPal was working with its partners on data localisation as mandated by the RBI.

Read More News:

BSNL Chairman Gets Tough, Sets Targets for Business Verticals

Indian Startups Secure $5.85 Billion in H1 of 2019


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.