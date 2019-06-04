Parents back mix of Digital, experiential learning
Tuesday, 04 June 2019, 11:11 Hrs
Parents in India believe a mix of digital and experiential learning is best for making their kids future-ready, according to a HP survey released on Tuesday.

While over 60 per cent of Indian parents believed experiential learning lengthened the amount of time their children invested in reading, most of them also believed digital learning was more effective in fuelling creative thinking of their children, said the HP New Asian Learning Experience study.

Of all parents in Asia, Indians were ready to make the broadest range of sacrifices to ensure the right skilling of their children. These sacrifices entail investments in tuitions, moving homes and family abroad, borrowing money/taking loans and sending children abroad, showed the study.

Indian parents believe digital technology can expose their children to new cultures and ideas, but also feel such exposures should be closely monitored and moderated. 

"The study helps us understand the evolving mindsets of parents around learning and development of children," Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc India, said in a statement. 

"The majority of Indian parents are making efforts towards overall development and skilling of children, contrary to emphasis on academic and financial development in the past," said Leo Joseph, Senior Director, Printing Systems and Solutions, HP Inc India. 

According to the study, 22.7 per cent of Indian parents are extremely concerned about future of their children. 

The HP survey, conducted between November and December 2018, engaged 3,177 respondents across India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, aged 25-42 years, with at least one child.



Source: IANS
