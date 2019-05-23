PM on LS results: India wins yet again



"India wins yet again," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he thanked the countrymen for placing their faith in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which was set to return to power with a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections.



The Prime Minister also added "sabka vishwas" to his slogan "sabka sath, sabka vikas."



"Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people's aspirations. I salute every BJP 'Karyakarta' (worker) for their determination, perseverance and hard work. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda," Modi tweeted.



Earlier, he tweeted, "Sabka sath + sabka vikas + sabka vishwas = Vijayi Bharat (taking everyone along, development for all, trust of all is equal to victorious India)."



The Prime Minister added: "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat".



Modi's remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appeared set to retain power with a greater majority than what it achieved in 2014.



According to the latest trends, the BJP was leading in over 301 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats.



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet

Source: IANS