Over 3,000 Buses to be Inducted by Next Year: Delhi Govt

The Delhi government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that by May next year, the national capital will have 3,035 more buses, including 1,385 low floor AC buses and electric ones.



The process of inducting 1,000 standard-floor non-AC CNG cluster buses with hydraulic lifts, for differently-abled persons, will start this month and would be completed in February 2020, the state government said in an additional affidavit filed before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.



The government also informed the court that process of bidding is on regarding including induction of 385 low-floor AC electric cluster buses. The state government also informed the court that the government, on July 11, approved procurement of 1,000 low-floor AC buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the process would be completed by April 2020.



The affidavit also mentioned procurement of 650 low-floor AC CNG cluster buses and said the process of procuring this would be completed by May 2020. The matter came up for hearing on before a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta and the counsel appearing for the Delhi government apprised the court about the process of procurement of these buses.



The bench, after perusing the affidavit, asked the state government to act upon it. The issue came up while the top court was hearing a matter related to air pollution in the national capital.

