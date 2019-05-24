Organisational changes of Congress is Questioned



With the Congress suffering another debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, demands have started to grow about making big organisational changes in the grand old party.



A Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party continued to depend heavily on the decision-making of the senior leaders in the organisation.



"Look at the BJP, they benched leaders above the age of 75 and gave chance to several young faces. They did a major streamlining in the party structure and it helped them organise a professional campaign during the elections. Why can't the Congress do something similar," he asked.



A young party worker said the party's campaign should have been more enthusiastic, touching the people at the grassroots.



"The results show that we need to make the youth more politically relevant. Give them a chance at least. Also, change the leadership, which simply could not get us anywhere in this election," he said, wishing not to be named.



The party worker further said that more new faces should have contested the elections. He also said that the party needed an ideological refocus and big changes.



"Cosmetic exercises will not do," he said.



The party workers were deeply disappointed with the results and some of them were at a loss of words to spell out the reasons for the party's dismal performance.



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet





Source: IANS