Occupations at Increased Risk for Varicose Veins

Problems of varicose veins are quite widespread among the mass these days. As the individual's age increases, the possibility of varicose veins also increases. Besides the number of factors that may lead to the condition of varicose veins, your job type plays an important role. Jobs that include prolonged sitting or standing have more chances to result in a similar condition.

The veins in our legs are equipped with one-way valves, which can only return the blood to the heart against gravity. The calf muscles play a vital role in the process as it helps in contraction when the legs and feet come in motion. Thus, the jobs which do not allow much movement of the legs lead to the weakening of the veins' valves, which finally leads to the condition of varicose veins.

Dr. Bhavesh Arun Popat an endovascular specialist who provides varicose veins laser treatment in Mumbai explains about the jobs which have high possibilities

Teaching

Teachers and professors spend most of the day standing and giving instructions to the students. They hardly get the time to sit and relax, which may lead to varicose veins.

Hospitality

Hotel managers, assistants, chefs, who welcome the guests to restaurants and resorts, hardly get any time to sit.

Waiter

Waiters serving food to the customers have to run continuously between the kitchen and dining space to fetch the food and help it. So, they have got no time to sit back and relax.

Salon professionals

Hairdressers have got no scope to sit because every individual spends almost an hour or so behind each client. So, it doesn't let them give many breaks to the legs.

Flight attendants

The job of the flight attendants may look very glamorous, but it has higher chances of developing varicose veins even than the one who has got it genetically.

Manufacturing

The workers at the factory or a firm tend to stand throughout the day as the machines do most of the work. The working hours at these factories are also long, so the workers get no time to rest their legs.

Clerks

Office clerks tend to perform most of the desk work, which does not allow them much leg movements. Thus, the leg muscles hardly go through any activity, leading to the condition of varicose veins.

Healthcare professionals

Healthcare professionals such as nurses and doctors spend the maximum hours of the day standing and walking, thus straining their legs.

Securities

Security guards, appointed for taking care of individual institutions and centers, spend their day almost by standing. Thus, they put a lot of strain on their legs.

Know some facts:

Individuals who are overweight have higher chances of developing varicose veins.

Pregnant women have higher risks of facing the same condition due to swollen ankles.

Those who face leg pains frequently should get a check-up from the physician.

How to avoid the risk?

Avoid sitting or standing in the same position for a long time.

Do not wear tight-fit clothing for a long time.

Maintain the blood circulation of the body through exercise.

Avoid sitting cross-legged.

Elevate your legs for at least 30 minutes.

How to diagnose it?

Examining the legs and visible veins from different positions.

May need to go through an ultrasound test for checking blood flow.

A venogram test may be done for assessing the veins, like an X-ray.

Symptoms of developing Varicose Veins:

If you have swollen veins, and it looks lumpy.

The color of the veins changes to purple, or dark blue.

Tremendous pain through the veins of legs.

The weight of the legs feels more than the whole body weight.

In case of any injury, the blood flow does not tend to stop.

Your skin is shrinking too much, before age.

Formation of spider veins in the affected legs.

Complications arising from Varicose Veins

The skin may not be able to exchange nutrients and oxygen in the body's blood due to the weakness of the Varicose Veins.

Intense bleeding from the affected area.

Resulting in the inflammatory of veins from the blood clotted area.

Different treatment options for Varicose Veins

Compression: The doctor asks the individual to wear a particular type of stockings or socks, which place enough pressure on the legs by ensuring that the blood reaches the heart, easily.

Surgery: It involves operations like Vein ligation and stripping where the surgeon cuts the affected veins and removes them through small incisions.

Sclerotherapy: A liquid or foam or a chemical injection is used to block the larger vein and avoid it's spreading.

Microsclerotherapy: Unlike Sclerotherapy, Microsclerotherapy is used to block the spread of smaller veins.

Laser Surgery: A slight ray of laser light is used to block off a vein.

Endovenous Ablation Therapy: Here, heat and radiofrequency are used to create a block in the veins.

Endoscopic Vein Surgery: A small lighted scope is inserted by making a small incision to block the vein.

Thus, individuals who spend most of their days standing and sitting tend to develop the condition of varicose veins irrespective of their age, gender, and genetic diversity. However, it's never too late, and the prevention measures and treatment options can help you.