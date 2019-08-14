Now watch I-Day celebrations live on YouTube

As part of Google's collaboration with India's largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati, events of national importance like the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations will be live telecast on YouTube and Google Search.



Viewers from across the globe will be able to watch full parade and Prime Minister's speech live on Doordarshan's YouTube channel, as India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, the internet giant said in a Tuesday statement.



The live stream will commence at 6:30 a.m. IST. The link to the YouTube live feed will be made available on Google Search - both mobile phones and desktop - when users search for 'India Independence Day'.



The best of Prasar Bharati's broadcast programming will also be brought to digital users across age-groups, in varied languages.



"Google will also work towards digitising a wealth of content from over two decades from All India Radio and Doordarshan on Google Arts & Culture, and host digital archives of Prasar Bharati in over 12 Indian languages on YouTube," Google, which owns Youtube, said.



According to Prasar Bharati, the partnership has also played a key role in creating a mindshare for the public broadcaster among the young audience who are digitally savvy and are increasingly consuming media through smartphones and other devices.



